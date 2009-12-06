MINNEAPOLIS — A messy first half left the home crowd wanting for more, but the Minnesota Vikings scraped together three scoring drives to take a 13-6 lead over Washington into halftime on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs stepped up with a pair of big catches — 32 and 34 yards — in the absence of the injured Adam Thielen (hamstring), but fumbled away the ball on a catch-and-run during the game's opening drive.

The defense responded with a fumble of its own, with Danielle Hunter stripping former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum on a sack.

With seconds left in the half, Dalvin Cook punched the ball in from four yards out for the half's only touchdown. He led all players with 108 yards (73 receiving on five catches, 35 rushing). Dan Bailey added field goals of 50 and 29 yards.

Kirk Cousins, facing the team that drafted him, completed 12 of 13 passes for 173 yards. Diggs added 70 yards receiving for Minnesota.

Meanwhile Keenum, back in Minnesota for the first time since the famous Minneapolis Miracle, threw for 130 yards in the first half for Washington. Fellow former Viking Adrian Peterson had 33 yards on eight carries to pace Washington.