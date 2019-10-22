BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team will have its lead back on the field once again this weekend.

Junior running back Will Falldorf will return to game action for the Lumberjacks’ playoff opener against Brainerd, according to head coach Troy Hendricks.

“Will was given the green light today,” Hendricks said Thursday. “He was in Fargo, got his CAT scan. He’s been practicing, doing everything but contact. Today he’ll get his first contact, and he’ll be able to play on Saturday.”

Falldorf missed the last three games of the regular season after exiting in the first quarter of Bemidji’s Sept. 27 game against St. Cloud Tech. On a play-action fake, Falldorf stayed on the ground for about 10 minutes after hitting his head on the turf during a tackle. Hendricks said Falldorf wanted to try to walk off, but an abundance of caution resulted in Falldorf being carted off and into an ambulance.

Prior to the injury, Falldorf scored 13 touchdowns, including five scores of 50 yards or more. He had multiple scores in all four games he played fully.

Game time is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Chet Anderson Stadium.