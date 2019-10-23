The Minnesota Gophers host Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Minnesota had another dominating defensive effort in last week’s 42-7 victory at Rutgers, allowing 189 yards — its lowest total in four years. The Gophers’ defense has been relentless since the calendar flipped to October after being vulnerable in the first four games.
In their last three wins, the Gophers have given up 17, 7 and 7 points, respectively. This is the first time since 2000 that Minnesota has held three consecutive conference opponents to 17 points or less.
Additional team and player notes
Minnesota lost to Maryland in the last matchup, 42-13 on September 22, 2018. In the Gophers’ next game, they began a streak of scoring 14 or more points that reached 16 games last week. This is their longest streak of scoring at least 14 points since a stretch of 47 games spanning from 2002-2006.
Minnesota, which is 7-0 for the first time since 1960, held the Scarlet Knights to 29 first-half yards last week. It was the fewest yards the Gophers allowed in either half of a conference game in the past five years.
Rodney Smith recorded his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game last week, finishing with 111 yards and two TDs. Smith has run for 461 yards on 61 carries in October, and among those with at least 40 rushes this month, his average of 7.6 yards per carry is the best by anyone from a Power 5 school.
Rashod Bateman leads Minnesota with 605 receiving yards while Tyler Johnson has 589, ranking third and fourth in the Big Ten. The Gophers haven’t had a pair of receivers finish a season in the conference’s top 5 in receiving yards since 1996 (Ryan Thelwell, 3rd; Tutu Atwell, T-5th).
Maryland had a 60-yard TD run by Javon Leake in last week’s loss to Indiana, its ninth offensive play this season of at least 50 yards — tied for third most by a Power 5 team.
Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr. each have seven rushing touchdown, making Maryland one of two Power 5 teams, along with Ohio State, to have a pair of players with seven or more rushing scores.