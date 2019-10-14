EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings’ 42-30 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 20, marked the first time since early last season that cornerback Mike Hughes returned a punt.

The second-year cornerback from Central Florida returned 14 punts as a junior in college, averaging 16.6 yards a return and finding the end zone once. After the Vikings made him a first-round draft pick in 2018, Hughes returned two punts before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 6.

On Sunday, in his fifth game back since the injury, Hughes found himself back deep to return punts once again. He returned two for a combined nine yards and is set to do it again in Thursday night’s game against Washington at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It felt good. It was a little weird getting tackled,” he said. “A little rusty, I would admit. I don’t think it’ll take too much to get back to normal. It was good for me to get a couple of catches last week, so I’ll be ready to go.”

Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said Hughes looked good in Detroit, adding that, if anything, he might have been too eager to make the big play. Regardless, Maalouf is excited about Hughes’ new role.

“He’s a talented guy. It’s kind of neat having him out there,” Maalouf said. “He’s done it in the past, and I think coach (Mike Zimmer) and Rick (Spielman) thought it was time to give him an opportunity and see where it goes.”

Marcus Sherels, the Vikings’ longtime punt returner who recently re-signed, was released for the second time Tuesday. With receiver Chad Beebe sidelined by severe ankle injury, Hughes is the clear next option.

While Sherels is no longer part of the locker room, his experience has rubbed off on others, including Hughes.

“He actually taught me how to catch pretty well, and techniques that he used. I tried to take a lot of it and run with it, and it’s worked out for me so far,” Hughes said.

Sherels, Maalouf said, “puts the team before himself, and that’s evident. He offered his expertise, and he’s been doing it a long time — to Mike and a lot of those guys — and I think that’s important.”

Although Hughes has more experience as a kick returner — he scored two touchdowns on returns at UCF and returned kicks as a rookie — there seem to be no plans to integrate him into that role this season, Maalouf said he’s happy with what Ameer Abdullah has done with that job, adding that he thought the team made notable strides in that area against the Lions.

In any case, Hughes is excited about getting another shot on punt returns.

“I’m ready to try to explode at that position,” he said. “Hopefully I can break one loose this week.”