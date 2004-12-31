MINNEAPOLIS -- Antoine Winfield Jr. called his own home run shot during the Gophers’ 42-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 19. Before a fourth-quarter defensive series, Minnesota’s free safety told teammates he was going to return an interception for a touchdown.

“On the sideline he did say, ‘I’m going to get a pick-six this drive,’ and it happened,” defensive end Carter Coughlin said. “That is Antoine Winfield for you.”

Coughlin had a hand in it, too. His pressure on Scarlet Knights quarterback Johnny Langan forced an errant throw directly to Winfield, who returned it 33 yards for the score. Coughlin also helped Winfield score by blocking Langan.

After watching film of the play, Winfield told Coughlin, “I appreciate it.”

Winfield had a diving interception in Saturday’s first quarter and now has three career touchdowns.

Both Coughlin and Winfield are roommates with linebacker Kamal Martin, who was injured in the third quarter Saturday. Head coach P.J. Fleck has called Martin a “game-time decision” this week, with Martin spotted on campus Tuesday using one crutch to get around.

“I knew he was going to be OK, to be honest with you,” Coughlin said. “Prayed about it and got this sense of peace. Saw him after the game and he said he was going to be OK. I believed it.

“Hearing him come back with the news and stuff that he wasn’t going to be out all season, that is great to hear. I was pumped.”

Pay change

Fleck’s salary increased $50,000 in 2019, but it ranked three spots lower nationally, according to USA Today’s salary database release Tuesday.

Fleck earned $3.55 million in 2018 and it ranked 34th in the nation; this year he’s up to $3.6 million and it came in at 37th. That compensation has ranked 11th in the Big Ten both years.

Given recent history, Fleck seems poised for a raise and an extension in the short term.

Maryland in better health

Terrapins starting quarterback Josh Jackson and top running back Anthony McFarland are “100 percent” recovered from ankle injures and have returned to practice, coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday.

“It’s good to be able to have both of those weapons back,” said Locksley, who is 3-4 overall, 1-3 Big Ten in his first year.

Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, has missed the past two games, both losses — 40-14 to Purdue and 34-28 to Indiana. McFarland missed Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers.

Bateman catch

Receiver Rashod Bateman’s stunning one-handed catch while being interfered with against Rutgers was reminiscent of former Giants’ wideout Odell Beckham Jr.’s otherworldly snag in 2014.

On the next play Saturday, Bateman nearly came down with another impressive grab in double coverage but couldn’t bring it in. “That’s a drop,” Fleck said. “But it’s a drop because the expectations are so high.”

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that has higher expectations for their wide receivers than us,” the coach continued. “We need them to be able to make those plays. The second catch is way harder than the first catch because there’s two defenders closing. One, you have to win the vertical battle. And then you somehow have to win the spatial awareness battle, front to back.”

Backup QB

When the Gophers took a 42-7 lead over Rutgers in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Cole Kramer relieved Tanner Morgan. But if Minnesota had had another offense series, fellow backup Jacob Clark would have gone in.

“Next time, we get a chance to do that, if we do, Jacob would go first and then Cole,” Fleck said. “Giving (the true freshmen) the ability to have that experience is critical.”

Morgan said Kramer, of Eden Prairie, didn’t appear nervous and looked to have a command in the huddle. They U had three handoffs, all to true freshman Trey Potts, before a punt. Rutgers ran out the clock on the last possession.

Briefly

Maryland will join the Gophers in wearing green ribbon stickers on their helmets to jointly support Minnesota’s “Mental Health Awareness Game” on Saturday. Locksley’s son, Meiko, struggled with mental health before his unsolved killing in Sept. 2017. … With its 7-0 start, the Gophers are offering $7 tickets to students for Saturday’s game. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. … Fleck said on KFAN that tight ends Jake Paulson and Ko Kieft are “back” after missing the Rutgers rout because of injuries.