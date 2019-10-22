EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen isn’t giving up in his quest to keep his consecutive games streak alive.

Thielen, who has played in all 87 games in his six-year NFL career, suffered a hamstring injury Sunday at Detroit. Thielen didn’t practice Tuesday in preparation for Thursday’s game against Washington at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I don’t know what the percent chance is (on playing), but I feel great,’’ Thielen said before the workout. “Obviously, it’s a short week, so they’re doing everything I can to try to play. It’s come a long way in the two days since the game, so I feel good and am very hopeful for the game.’’

Thielen was hurt while catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter of the 42-30 win over the Lions. He had an MRI on Monday. A source said afterward that the injury isn’t serious but that Thielen wasn’t expected to play against the Redskins.

“Obviously, as a competitor, as an athlete, you want to play,’’ Thielen said. “You want to be out there to be able to help your team win. But at the same time I have a lot of confidence in the guys in that room.’’

If Thielen can’t play, he would be replaced by rookie Bisi Johnson, who had four catches for 40 yards against the Lions.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thielen has been “improving fast” and has “a chance” to play. Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who played in a 2017 game against Cincinnati after being listed as doubtful with a sprained ankle, wouldn’t rule out Thielen defying the odds.

“Adam is Adam,’’ Rudolph said. “He’s going to do everything he can to get out there and be ready. … I joked around with him. I told him if your game was not based on speed and you were slow like I am, you can play through stuff like this.’’

All other Minnesota players were full participants in Tuesday’s practice.

Sherels cut

In a move that hardly was a surprise, the Vikings on Tuesday released punt returner Marcus Sherels.

With Mike Hughes having taken over as the punt returner in Sunday’s 42-30 win at Detroit, Sherels was inactive. He also plays cornerback, but is deep on the depth chart at that spot.

With Adam Thielen unlikely to play Thursday against Washington because of a hamstring injury, a source had told the Pioneer Press on Monday there was a strong chance the Vikings would sign wide receiver Davion Davis off the practice squad. With the move made on Sherels, Davis remains a candidate to be signed to be available against the Redskins.

Sherels played with the Vikings from 2010-18 and was not offered a contract last March as a free agent. He was re-signed Sept. 24 after punt returner and receiver Chad Beebe was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. In three games, Sherrels returned six punts for a 5.5-yard average.

Sherels was asked by the Pioneer Press on Monday about the possibility of being cut.

“I don’t know,’’ he said. “I’m just taking it day by day and helping any way I can. … You can’t really worry about those things.”

Sherels is the leading punt returner in Vikings history with 2,480 yards. He has a career average of 10.5 yards per return.

The Vikings don’t owe Sherels any more money on his prorated minimum contract of $930,000. When he signed Sept. 24 as a vested veteran for the rest of the season, he was guaranteed 25 percent of his salary for all remaining games but he already has earned that 25%