EAGAN, Minn. — Adam Thielen’s hamstring injury is not considered serious but the Minnesota Vikings receiver is not expected to play Thursday against Washington as U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Detroit Lakes native was hurt while catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter of Sunday’s 42-30 win at Detroit and never returned. He has caught 27 passes for 391 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

The Vikings did not practice Monday but released an estimated injury report; Thielen was listed as unable to practice. So were defensive end Everson Griffen (quad) and nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee).

Xavier Rhodes (hip) and defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa (neck) were listed as limited.

After Sunday’s game, Thielen said he would get an MRI and was “optimistic” about playing against the Redskins. A source said results of the MRI were generally favorable but that he’s not expected to play.

Thielen never has missed a game in his six-year NFL career. He has played in 87 straight.

A source said a likely scenario would be the Vikings signing Davion Davis off the practice squad for Thursday’s game. Davis, who spent two games earlier in the season on the 53-man roster, would then be a fourth receiver against the Redskins after Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell.