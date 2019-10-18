Morgan has been on the physically unable to perform list all season and will remain on it. He had first been eligible to return to practice this week.

Morgan underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason, and was expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. However, a source told the St. Paul Pioneer Press at the end of the preseason that he did not heal as well as had initially been expected.

Morgan was taken by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, and was an effective blocker in his first three seasons.

Because he will miss the entire season and is in the last year of his contract, Morgan’s deal is expected to toll. That would mean he wouldn’t become a free agent next March, and would remain under contract with the Vikings in 2020 for the same salary of $720,000.

The NFL collective bargaining agreement states that a player put on the PUP list at the start of the season has his contract toll if he is “physically unable to perform his football services as of the sixth-regular season game.” The Vikings (4-2) play their seventh game Sunday at Detroit.

The Vikings have three tight ends on the active roster in starter Kyle Rudolph, rookie Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin. Rookie Brandon Dillon is on the practice squad.

Gedeon out

Ben Gedeon will miss his second straight game because of a concussion on Sunday at Detroit.

Gedeon, who was hurt Oct. 6 against the New York Giants and sat out last Sunday’s 38-20 win over Philadelphia, returned to practice Friday on a limited basis but wasn’t cleared to play. He will be replaced against the Lions by Eric Wilson.

The only other player on Minnesota’s injury report was linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring), who was listed as questionable after sitting out the past two games. He practiced Friday on a limited basis.

The Vikings will have their offensive line intact against the Lions. Starting right guard Josh Kline will return after sitting out against the Eagles with a foot injury. And starting left guard Riley Reiff will be back after suffering an ankle injury against Philadelphia and missing the second half.

Kline and Reiff were both full participants in practice Friday.