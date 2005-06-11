EAGAN, Minn. — After kicker Dan Bailey’s shaky season in 2018, he took a hit in the wallet.

The Minnesota Vikings cut his base salary in half, from a prorated $1.98 million to $1 million. Rather than complain, Bailey quickly signed the deal and sought to get better.

“My mentality is I want to be playing this game as long as I can,” he said Friday. “I don’t want to squeeze myself because of money. I don’t think that’s a good strategy as far as what my goals are.”

Bailey, 31, is showing now he might be around for a lot longer. After making 21 of 28 field goals (75%) in 2018, he has hit 8 of 9 (88.9%) through six games.

Heading into Sunday’s game at Detroit, Bailey has made seven field goals in a row. His only miss this season was a 47-yard attempt in Week 2 at Green Bay that was blocked because of a protection issue.

“I think the smoothness of the operation with the holds and the snaps and all that has helped,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s kind of been on roll lately, so just try and keep it consistent.”

Entering the season, the Vikings replaced their long snapper and holder. Rookie Austin Cutting, a seventh-round draft choice in april, won the long snapper job when veteran Kevin McDermott was cut Aug. 11. Punter Matt Wile was the holder until he was waived Sept. 1 and the Vikings signed punter Britton Colquitt.

Zimmer had been critical of Wile’s ability to hold. Bringing in Colquitt, 34, has made a difference.

“Britton’s been in the league for 10 years and played pretty well,” said Bailey, in his ninth season. “He’s been a great holder the entire time. It’s not to say that I like him better than the other guys, that’s not it at all. I think it’s just for whatever reason, his experience as well as his attitude coming and just fitting in right away, has made it an easy transition. It just makes my job easier.”

Last season was not much fun for Vikings kickers. After rookie Daniel Carlson was cut following Week 2, when he missed all three of his field-goal attempts in a 29-29 tie at Green Bay, the team signed Bailey.

It initially looked like a coup considering Bailey made the Pro Bowl with Dallas in 2015 and after the 2016 season had the second-highest field-goal percentage in NFL history at 89.5. He was coming off a 2017 season in which he made 15 of 20 kicks for 75%, but he had been hampered by a groin injury.

Last year, his percentage of kick made stayed at 75%. He had trouble between 40 and 49 yards, making just 4 of 9 attempts for 44.4%.

“There’s definitely some kicks I’d like to have back, for sure,” Bailey admitted. “In the offseason, yeah, I definitely reflected on that and what I can try to do better.”

Bailey has done much better. Excluding the block at Green Bay, he’s made both his attempts between 40 and 49 yards.

Bailey hit from 48 and 45 yards in a 28-10 win over the New York Giants in Week 5 at windy MetLife Stadium. He made all four of his field-goal attempts that game and both of his extra-point attempts for a career-high 14 points; for that, he was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bailey has made 16 of his 17 extra-point attempts this fall. He has 40 points, putting him on pace for a seventh 100-point season.

“Obviously, it’s good to see him having a good season,” Cutting said. “We’ve got the operation down pretty well.”