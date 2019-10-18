BEMIDJI -- Two weeks. Two comebacks. Two last-minute touchdowns from Emmett Enright to Malik Williams.

That’s one way of simplifying the Bemidji State football team’s recent run of results.

The Beavers (5-1, 3-1 NSIC North) completed their second fourth-quarter comeback in as many weeks last Saturday, the most recent even more improbable than the first.

Trailing Southwest Minnesota State 24-0, BSU rallied to score 25 unanswered points in the final 9 minutes, 4 seconds to steal a 25-24 victory.

“It was a crazy game,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “I’m happy the kids stuck in there and kept believing. I sure wish it wouldn’t have come down to that for the second week in a row, but I’m proud of everybody.”

The shocker came on the heels of a 21-20 comeback win over Augustana, though the Beavers only trailed by seven in that contest before embarking on a game-winning drive with 1:12 to go.

“I think it just gives a ton of confidence that no matter what kind of game we’re in, if we get the ball late in the game, we should be able to pick up a drive and put some points on the board,” Williams said.

Once again, it was Williams who caught a neatly placed pass from Enright on fourth down for the game-winning, 27-yard touchdown with 10 seconds to play. The junior receiver caught 11 passes for 113 yards in the win.

“(Williams is) just a dynamic player,” Enright said. “He can get open from a lot of different positions, a lot of different areas on the field. His athleticism really does separate him from a lot of defensive corners and safeties and stuff like that. He finds a way to get open and somehow my eyes just end up going right to number six.”

Enright, making his second collegiate start after starting the year as the third-string quarterback, passed for a career-high 318 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

“He’s undefeated as a starter,” Williams said. “He’s been playing good. He’s got the team behind him right now. (He’s) getting his confidence up and we’re just making some great plays.”

“I think sometimes when you’re new and you’re playing football, sometimes the easier scenarios are when you’re playing fast,” Bolte said. “You’re just reacting instead of thinking. I think as Emmett gets more and more reps and the game speed slows down for him, I think his performance will continue to improve. He had a great game.”

The comeback victory was the program’s largest since rallying from 24 points down in 2013 to earn a 34-27 overtime win over Winona State, who happens to be this weekend’s opponent.

The Warriors are 4-2 overall and 2-2 in divisional play with its losses coming against Minnesota State Mankato and Sioux Falls.

“They’re probably disappointed being 4-2 at this point,” Bolte said. “I think a lot of people probably thought they’d be a playoff-caliber team. They probably still are to be honest with you. But their losses are only against Sioux Falls and Mankato, two really good South teams that they’ve already played.”

Saturday’s game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Chet Anderson Stadium.

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Winona State

Where: Chet Anderson Stadium

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: KBSU Ch. 17

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM