Area high school football teams learned who’ll they go up against in the section playoffs after seedings were announced Thursday.

Bemidji (7-1) will receive a first-round bye as the top seed in Section 8-5A. The Lumberjacks will host the winner of No. 4 Brainerd and No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 26, at a time to be determined.

North Central (8-0) earned the top seed for the Section 8 nine-man playoffs. The Stars will host No. 8 Northern Freeze in Kelliher at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Blackduck (6-2) garnered the No. 3 seed in Section 6 nine-man and will host No. 6 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In other Section 6 nine-man playoff games, No. 7 Clearbrook-Gonvick (1-7) will travel to No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami, and No. 8 Laporte (1-7) will journey to No. 1 Win-E-Mac. Both games are set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bagley (4-4) received the No. 6 seed in Section 8AA and will travel to No. 3 Frazee for a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday.

In Section 8A, No. 5 Cass Lake-Bena (1-7) will hit the road to meet No. 4 Red Lake County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while No. 7 Red Lake (0-8) will visit No. 2 Mahnomen/Waubun at 7 p.m. Tuesday.



