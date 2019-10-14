The Minnesota Gophers play at Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Minnesota struggled to run the ball over the first four games of 2019, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. In the last two games, the Gophers’ running game has been unstoppable, racking up 6.5 yards per carry.
The Gophers have rushed for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games — 332 versus Illinois and 322 versus Nebraska — for the first time since November 2005 (also four straight games in September that year).
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota has scored 28+ points in eight straight games, the fifth-longest active streak in the FBS behind Oklahoma (44), Missouri (11), Ohio State (10) and LSU (nine). It’s the longest streak for the Gophers since 2006-07 (eight).
- The Gophers are a Top 25 team in the AP poll for the first time since 2014. Minnesota has lost seven of its last eight games as a ranked team, including a 1-4 record against unranked opponents.
- Against Nebraska, Mohamed Ibrahim returned from a three-game absence to score three rushing TDs. It was his sixth consecutive game with a rushing score, tied for the third-longest streak in team history.
- Chris Autman-Bell has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games after having only one in the first 16 games of his career. Autman-Bell (four), Tyler Johnson (five) and Rashod Bateman (four) give the Gophers three WRs with 4+ receiving TDs this season, the most of any team in the Big Ten.
- Minnesota and Rutgers have only met one time, in 2016. The Gophers defeated the Scarlet Knights, 34-32, in Minneapolis on a field goal with six seconds left. That is their latest comeback win in regulation since 1999 at Penn State – Minnesota kicked the winning field goal as time expired.
- Rutgers has scored seven points through four conference games, the fewest of any FBS team in the last 40 seasons. Rutgers has a 25-game losing streak against Top 25 teams, the second-longest active streak among Power 5 schools (Kansas, 33); its last such win was in 2009 against No. 23 South Florida.