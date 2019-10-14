ROTHSAY, Minn. — Verndale's Mike Mahlen reached a Minnesota milestone on Wednesday night by winning his 400th game.

Gideon Ervasti ran for three touchdowns in a record-setting night for his head coach as nine-man’s 10th-ranked Verndale Pirates defeated Rothsay 44-6.

Mahlen, who has coached for 51 years, is the all-time winningest high school football coach in the state. He has a 400-123-3 career record.

He played collegiately at Mayville (N.D.) State.

Brainerd's Ron Stolski has 388 career wins in 58 seasons.