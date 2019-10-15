BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team landed in uncharted territory at the familiar Chet Anderson Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Lumberjacks hosted Moorhead in the regular season finale, but the Spuds came out as convincing 17-6 victors and delivered BHS its first loss of the season.

“It’s very difficult to go undefeated over the course of any season,” Bemidji head coach Troy Hendricks said. “Offensively, we just kind of lost our identity a little bit over the past week, week and a half. … It got the best of us tonight, but we have to find our identity here in the next 10 days.”

The Jacks’ No. 1 seed in the Section 8-5A Tournament is still safe thanks to a strong 7-1 regular season and at least three losses by all other section opponents. But Wednesday’s defeat proved that there’s still work to be done.

“We’ve got to regain our confidence on offense,” Hendricks said. “Defensively, they’ve got to be patient with us and make sure that they’re doing anything and everything they can each and every drive to get a three-and-out.”

BHS had a rude awakening in the first half. Moorhead (5-3) jumped ahead 14-6 at the break, and Bemidji went into the locker room while trailing for the first time this season.

Lee Karfear opened the scoring with a 26-yard touchdown grab on Moorhead’s opening drive, corralling the bobbled ball and getting a foot in bounds before going out the back of the end zone.

Matt Arel had the answer when he reeled in a Brett Tharaldson pass and raced to the goal line for a 30-yard score, but the ensuing extra point went wide left. The Spuds added on with Drew Hagen’s 2-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the half, and Moorhead had a 14-6 cushion.

The second half wasn’t any better for the Bemidji offense. The Lumberjacks never got past the Spuds 49-yard line.

“They were doing a nice job defensively of taking away what we do well. We didn’t have enough kids making plays offensively,” Hendricks said. “There were just a number of situations where we could have taken advantage and didn’t.”

Isaiah Biehn gave BHS a chance at the end of the third quarter, as he made a tackle short of the goal line when Moorhead went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. The stand kept the score within one possession.

“The kids battled, especially defensively,” Hendricks said. “They battled their tails off all night. I thought they did a really nice job of keeping us in the football game.”

But Bemidji had to punt from midfield once the offense stalled again. And although the Spuds also booted the ball away on their next drive, Tharaldson was intercepted on a tipped ball early in the ensuing possession.

The takeaway set up a 25-yard field goal for Caden Triggs with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining, which put Moorhead in front 17-6.

Karfear then picked off a wayward Tharaldson throw to end Bemidji’s final drive, and the Spuds went into victory formation as the only opponent to best the Lumberjacks this year.

“We have a lot of very good football players who are very capable of stepping up and making plays for us,” Hendricks said. “… (We need to) figure out how we get better from here on out.”

Section 8-5A seedings will be announced Thursday, Oct. 17. BHS will have a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed and will host a semifinal game on Oct. 26. The final is set for Nov. 1 at the high seed.

Moorhead 17, Bemidji 6

MHD 7 7 0 3-- 17

BHS 0 6 0 0 -- 6

First quarter: MHD TD, Karfear 26-yard reception from Feeney (Triggs PAT good), 7-0 MHD.

Second quarter: BHS TD, Arel 30-yard reception from Tharaldson (DeClusin PAT missed, 7-6 MHD; MHD TD, Hagen 2-yard reception from Feeny (Triggs PAT good), 14-6 MHD.

Third quarter: No scoring.

Fourth quarter: MHD FG, Triggs 25-yard kick, 17-6 MHD.