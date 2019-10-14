MINNEAPOLIS -- Recent history tells us a contract extension appears to be on the horizon for P.J. Fleck.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football coach received an initial five-year, $18 million contract when he was hired in January 2017, then received one-year extensions of the deal’s terms during each of his first two seasons in Minnesota.

But given the Gophers’ undefeated first half of this season (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten), more pertinent contract questions arise:

How many additional years could Fleck receive? And how much of a raise might be coming his way?

Combining those two factors, will Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle just tear up Fleck’s current contract and award him a brand-new deal?

Plus, how much does Coyle want to be proactive here to fend off potential suiters who see Fleck appears to have turned around his second program in seven years?

Fleck’s annual salary of $3.55 million in 2018 ranked 34th in the nation, according to USA Today figures from last season. That salary was just 11th in the Big Ten, ahead of Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers. Maryland and Rutgers have since fired those coaches for struggles on the field and off.

Fleck’s contract calls for $50,000 annual raises, meaning his current salary is $3.6 million.

His first extension came on Nov. 22, 2017 when he was 5-6 going into the regular-season finale against Wisconsin. His team finished 5-7 after a 31-0 loss to the Badgers and didn’t qualify for a bowl game. It was a rollover deal that added another year through the 2022 season and kept his annual pay escalator.

It is standard practice for college coaches to have deals that extend five years. The logic they use is that coaches are then able to tell recruits they will be with them at the school for their entire playing careers.

Fleck’s second extension came last season, on Dec. 14, when the Gophers were 6-6 after a 37-15 win over Wisconsin — capturing Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the first time since 2003 — and before his first bowl game at Minnesota, a 34-10 victory over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl. That deal, too, was a rollover extension through the 2023 season and held the same pay structure.

One time peg for any potential new agreements has been before the U’s Board of Regents’ meetings each December. They are scheduled to meet Dec. 12-13.

Another development since Fleck’s first two extensions is the university has hired a new president in Joan Gabel. She attended the Gophers’ Big Ten opener on Sept. 28, a 38-31 victory over Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

Fleck has the Gophers at 6-0 for the first time since 2003, and they’re in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2014. Their debut No. 20 ranking is their best spot in the poll since 2008, and they are a 29-point favorite against Rutgers (1-5, 0-4) in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday.

Minnesota will be favored to beat Maryland (3-3, 1-2) at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 26. That would mean the Gophers would be 8-0, assuming they beat Rutgers, coming off a bye week and likely ranked somewhere in the teens when current No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) comes to Minneapolis on Nov. 9.

This would be a hyped game that could draw with the the massive pep rally that is ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame show. That show has never come to Minneapolis.

Fleck’s first head coaching job at Western Michigan became a big success by the end of his fourth and final season. The Broncos went 1-11 in his first season in Kalamazoo in 2013, improved to 8-5 in each of the next two seasons before peaking in 2016 at 13-1, losing only to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.