MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has seen so many penalty flags lately that he makes sure not to celebrate a big play prematurely.

“It’s pretty undoubtable that there’s a lot of flags right now,” Cousins said Wednesday. “I know from my perspective the last few weeks when we’ve had an explosive play, I basically stop and look around, assuming that it’s coming back because I’ve gotten to a place now where I don’t want to get my hopes up.”

In last Sunday’s 38-20 victory over Philadelphia, it wasn’t as bad for the Vikings as it had been. Entering the game tied for third in the NFL in penalties, with an average of 8.8 per game, they were called for just four.

“It was about time,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “We need to keep it that way.”

For Detroit, which plays host to the Vikings on Sunday, Week 6 did not go so well in terms of penalties. The Lions were flagged eight times for 50 yards in their controversial 23-22 loss at Green Bay on Monday night, highlighted by a critical penalty the NFL admitted should not have been called.

With the Lions leading 22-20 and 1:45 left in the game, the Packers faced third-and-4 at the Detroit 16; Aaron Rodgers threw an incomplete pass, stopping the clock. However, defensive end Trey Flowers was called for illegal hands to the face when it appeared he only made contact to tackle David Bakhtiari’s neck area. It was Flowers’ second such penalty in the game.

The Lions were out of timeouts. That enabled the Packers, given a first down on the penalty, to run the clock down and Mason Crosby to kick a winning 23-yard field goal on the final play.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters Tuesday that the first illegal hands to the face penalty on Flowers “was clear” but the second was “not something that you want to see called in that particular pass rush.”

Asked Wednesday on a conference call about what the NFL said, Lions coach Matt Patricia shrugged it off.

“We just kind of live in a little bit of a bubble here, and I just focus on the things I need to focus on, so I really didn’t even pay attention to any of that,” he said.

Zimmer pointed to an apparent NFL directive about officiating that was passed along by Vikings public relations official Bob Hagan.

“I’m not allowed to comment on officiating,” Zimmer said. “Bob just sent me an email on it. He just said you’re not allowed.”

Patricia declined to say whether he had received any such directive to not comment on officiating.

In Week 2, the Vikings were stung by a controversial penalty called against them in a 21-16 loss at Green Bay. Following a replay, Dalvin Cook was flagged for pass interference in the second quarter, taking a Stefon Diggs touchdown off the board and forcing Minnesota to settle for a field goal.

While that call was not as critical as the one against the Lions, and didn’t come near the end of the game, Cousins certainly knows about controversial penalties. He said Monday’s situation was something that “happens” in the NFL.

“You play 1,200 snaps in a year as a quarterback,” he said. “There’s going to be some calls that don’t go your way. There’s going to be some calls that do go your way. So you understand it’s a part of playing this game, and it’s what you sign up for.”