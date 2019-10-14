BEMIDJI -- Only one more game stands between the Bemidji High School football team and an undefeated regular season.

Moorhead will meet the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. tonight inside Chet Anderson Stadium, becoming the eighth challenger for BHS this year. If Bemidji wins, it will clinch the program’s 14th-ever 8-0 start and its first perfect regular season since 2011.

The potential milestone was made possible thanks to a grind-it-out, 16-6 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice. Under poor conditions, Jacks head coach Troy Hendricks was happy to escape on top.

“Ultimately, a win is a win,” he said after the game. “The kids know that we left a lot of plays on the field. We didn’t have our best performance tonight, so that’s frustrating in some respects. In other respects, the conditions were pretty miserable, about as miserable as they can get.”

Noah Leffelman rushed for two touchdowns in the win, and Grant DeClusin added a field goal to help deliver the win behind a defense that allowed just one score all game.

BHS also received a little help from Sartell-St. Stephen, who snapped a 25-game losing streak by beating Alexandria 30-21 in Sartell. The loss is the Cardinals’ second of the season and puts undefeated Bemidji that much closer to the No. 1 seed in the Section 8-5A Tournament.

But Hendricks is still all-in on tonight’s matchup with the 4-3 Spuds.

“We’ve got one regular season game left. Whatever happens, happens,” Hendricks said, not focusing on the implications of the Alexandria loss. “A lot of things can happen with a win or a loss next week, so we’ll just focus on Moorhead, getting better and preparing ourselves for the playoffs with a solid performance.”