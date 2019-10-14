EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings on Monday re-signed rookie wide receiver Davion Davis to the practice squad. He was waived Saturday to make room on the roster for rookie linebacker Cameron Smith.

Davis had been signed off the practice squad on Sept. 28, but was inactive for both games he was on the roster. The former Sam Houston State standout cleared waivers on Monday.

The Vikings called Smith up from the practice squad because of injuries to linebackers Ben Gedeon (concussion) and Kentrell Brothers (hamstring, wrist). Both sat out Sunday’s 38-20 win over Philadelphia at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Smith, a fifth-round pick last April, made his regular-season debut against the Eagles. He got in for three plays from scrimmage and 12 on special teams.