ESKO, Minn. — The death of a 15-year-old Esko football player was due to natural causes, authorities announced Monday.

According to the preliminary report from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, Jackson Pfister's death was due to congenital heart disease.

Pfister, an Esko High School student, died after collapsing during the Esko football team's varsity game at Aitkin High School Friday night.

"The whole community and staff and players and students, we're all just sad about the news and our hearts go out to the family and we’re all thinking of him," Superintendent Aaron Fisher said. "Jackson was just a terrific young man and we all think very highly of him and we'll miss him greatly."

After Pfister collapsed on the field, he was transported by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin with a serious medical condition, according to the Aitkin Police Department. He died shortly after.