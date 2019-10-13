MINNEAPOLIS -- There is love again in the Minnesota Vikings locker room. Stefon loves Kirk. Kirk loves Stefon. And Adam loves them both.

Funny what a dominant 38-20 romp over the Philadelphia Eagles can do for a team.

The Vikings returned to the conversation as an NFC playoff contender Sunday, Oct. 13, using an explosive offense highlighting a deep passing game — and even throwing in some trick plays — in burying the Eagles and North Dakota favorite son Carson Wentz.

Wentz, the former North Dakota State star, was good. But Kirk Cousins, the much-maligned Vikings quarterback whose spent the past couple of weeks either apologizing to receiver Adam Thielen or being blamed for the unhappiness of receiver Stefon Diggs, was better.

"Kirk answered all the questions," Diggs said. "He went out there and played his (testicles) off."

It was a happy Diggs in the Vikings locker room after the game, only a couple of weeks after (possibly) demanding a trade and getting fined a reported $200,000 for missing three practices. The veteran receiver was apparently stewing over the flavorless Minnesota offense.

He had nothing about which to stew against the undermanned Philadelphia secondary. Thin at cornerback because of injuries, the Eagles couldn't keep up with Diggs and didn't help themselves by blowing coverages.

Those long, arching passes going down the field from Cousins to Diggs are called "deep balls," something Thielen not-so-subtly told the world the Vikings need to use more if they want to keep defenses from selling out to stop Minnesota's potent running game.

Diggs caught 62-yard touchdown pass from Cousins early in the second quarter and followed it with a 51-yard scoring catch two minutes later that stretched a 10-3 Vikings lead to 24-3. Cornerback Rasul Douglas was the victim both times, burned one-on-one on the first TD and searching for safety help on the second.

"When you get that going, watch out. We know that in here," said Thielen, himself a recipient of a six-yard Cousins TD pass in the first quarter. "We know we have to get him the ball because he's a special player, one of the best in the game and we're blessed to have him on our team."

Don't want to defend Diggs?



You're going to regret that decision. pic.twitter.com/lQ0zfOHOLt — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 13, 2019

Diggs was explosive, finishing with seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. That the Vikings looked so comfortable throwing deep so often, something they've not liked to do with Cousins, was a testament to the confidence they felt going against Philadelphia's secondary and some early play-calling from offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski that was both diverse and deceptive.

Three of Minnesota's first five plays went to Diggs, including the first play from scrimmage. That was a quick, short pass to the receiver that went for four yards. Two plays later, Diggs got the ball on a sweep that went for 10 yards.

The next play showed what Stefanski had in mind for the rest of the day: Cousins threw a deep ball down the left sideline to Diggs that fell incomplete.

The table was set. The Vikings were going to involve Diggs and they were going to be creative. It worked on the first drive —which ended in Thielen's touchdown after a 13-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up more than 7 minutes — and for most of the game.

Diggs pooh-poohed the idea he anticipated having a big day, or that the Vikings' clear focus on getting him the ball was any sort of statement.

This despite the fact the Vikings even ran a play designed for Diggs to pass. He didn't, opting instead to run.

"You never know when it's going to come because you never know what defense is going to come up or what adjustments they are going to make," he said. "But starting fast early is always a big thing. You want to hit the ground running, no matter if it's run or pass. As far as him making a pass to me, I look at it as I just want to do my job."

Cousins looked like a different quarterback than the one who had an unsightly, confidence-crushing performance in a defeat in Chicago. That game had Thielen taking verbal shots at the quarterback and Vikings fans ready to start a GoFundMe account to pay off Cousins' $84 million contract to get rid of him.

Cousins freewheeled more against the Eagles, throwing long passes with relish and squeezing balls into tight windows with abandon. He looked like he had confidence instead of self-doubt, finishing 22 of 29 for 333 yards and four touchdowns. His only interception came off a pass that Diggs tipped.

It was one of his better performances in purple.

Cousins felt good enough to wisecrack about his apology to Thielen after the Bears game, when he said he was sorry for not getting the receiver the ball often enough. Cousins was widely panned.

"I missed Diggsy on that post at the end of the half," Cousins said, referring to another deep ball on which he overthrew a wide-open Diggs for a sure touchdown. "I thought about apologizing to him, but apparently that's not the way to go around here so I guess my days of apologizing to people are over."

It was the kind of day Diggs wanted. It was the kind of day the Vikings wanted from Cousins. And it was the kind of day Thielen surely had to appreciate.

Love was in the air, as proven by Thielen's high praise of the quarterback.

"He's a guy we trust each week is going to give us his all and keep getting better and prove that that's a top quarterback in this league," Thielen said. "He can play at a high level and you saw that today."

Who saw that coming after the debacle in Chicago?