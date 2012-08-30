MINNEAPOLIS — Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 38-20 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

His huge game came 10 days after he was so frustrated with his role in the Vikings’ offense that he didn’t deny he might want to be traded by saying “there is truth to all rumors.”

Facing a stout Eagles run defense, which entered the game allowing just 63 yards a game on the ground, the fewest in the NFL, the Vikings turned to the air. Kirk Cousins hit Diggs with touchdown throws of 62 and 51 yards in the second quarter to give Minnesota a 24-3 lead.

Cousins hit Diggs for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for a 31-20 lead. That came after the Eagles clawed their way back into the game by cutting the deficit to 24-20.

Cousins completed 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. He outdueled Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, who completed 26 of 40 for 306 yards and two TDs.

The Vikings (4-2) rolled up 447 total yards to 400 for the Eagles (3-3). They did that despite not having starting right guard Josh Kline, out with a foot injury, and starting left tackle Riley Reiff, who missed part of the first half and all of the second half with an ankle injury.

The Eagles held Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, who came in as the NFL’s second-leading rusher, to 41 yards on 16 carries. But backup Alexander Mattison had 14 carries for 63 yards as the Vikings finished with 122 on the ground.

Mattison’s 35-yard run to the Philadelphia 18 set up Minnesota’s final score, a 1-yard run by Cook with 8:17 left in the game. That gave the Vikings a 38-20 lead and secured the win.



