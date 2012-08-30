MARSHALL -- The Bemidji State football team had a little more magic left in the tank on Saturday.

Fresh off a show-stopping homecoming win over Augustana, the encore gave last week’s heroics a run for its money: The Beavers put up 25 unanswered points in the final 9 minutes, 4 seconds of a 25-24 shocker at Southwest Minnesota State.

“Second straight week, I don’t even know how it occurred,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “It was just kids making plays and some lucky breaks along the way.”

The comeback needed just about everything to go right. But as all fell into place, third-string quarterback Emmett Enright finished the job on a fourth-down dime to Malik Williams in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining. The 27-yard touchdown gave Bemidji State (5-1) its first lead of the day.

“When he came down with it on fourth down, I just couldn’t believe it,” Bolte said. “I about had a heart attack for the second straight week.”

Oh my, @BSUBeaversFB. Bemidji State has scored 25 unanswered points on Southwest Minnesota State in the last 8:54, capped by this fourth-down dime from Emmett Enright to Malik Williams. Flag was a personal foul after the play. BSU leads 25-24 with 10 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/2BDZBh8Hyq — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) October 12, 2019

The Beavers surrendered one touchdown in each of the first three quarters, and then they bottomed out when the Mustangs (2-4) converted an Enright interception into a field goal for a comfortable 24-0 lead with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter.

“Conversely, I thought the week before against Augie, we were in control of the game,” Bolte said. “Southwest State was a better team for three of the four quarters. Then we finally woke up and started playing fast. We were able to somehow claw back in, give ourselves a chance.”

BSU needed just 64 seconds to march 74 yards on the next four plays, and Enright hit Brendan Beaulieu for a 16-yard touchdown. The 2-pt. conversion failed, but Michael Junker recovered Mason Hoffer’s ensuing onside kick, and Beaulieu capped an 11-play, 60-yard scramble with a 2-yard touchdown rush.

The Bemidji State defense then forced a three-and-out with 4:31 remaining, and Jalen Frye dove over the pile on a 1-yard touchdown rush to finish a 77-yard drive in under two minutes. The score held at 24-19 after another failed 2-pt. conversion.

SMSU recovered the next onside kick, but the Beavers burned their final two timeouts as they forced the Mustangs into a fourth-and-3 situation. They went for it from the BSU 39-yard line, but a lofted pass from Boyer Bouman sailed high and handed possession back to Bemidji State.

The Beavers then used nearly all of the final 1:38 to seal the win.

Enright was 3-for-6 passing on the drive, but he made his completions count. The first was a 21-yard hookup to Dhel Duncan-Busby that got BSU down to the 40. Enright later hit Williams on a short, 6-yard checkdown, but the connection they’ll remember came shortly thereafter.

Adihia Bell sacked Enright on second down with 34 ticks to play, and then a third-down pass fell incomplete. Nevertheless, on fourth-and-8 with 17 seconds to go, Enright stepped up in the pocket and let it fly, splitting two defenders for the game-clinching score.

“It was pretty crazy on the sideline,” Bolte said. “There was a sense of relief because we thought we had a better team going down there, and we didn’t perform very well. It’s crazy how momentum goes. It kind of felt like, when we got the second score, that our kids were believing, and our sideline was pretty juiced up.”

Enright finished 26-for-43 for 318 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Williams and Beaulieu paced the receiving corps with 113 and 110 yards, respectively, while Frye churned out 93 rushing yards on 21 carries.

“I’m very proud of the kid,” Bolte said of Enright. “He keeps coming through in the clutch, and he’s getting a name for the comeback kid or whatever you want to call him. He’s done a really nice job.”

Bemidji State will be back home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, to play Winona State at Chet Anderson Stadium, but Bolte hopes the Beavers take care of business themselves next time around.

“The big guy upstairs has been looking over us for two weeks,” Bolte said, “so hopefully we don’t leave it up to him.”

Bemidji State 25, SMSU 24

BSU 0 0 0 25 -- 25

SMSU 7 7 7 3 -- 24

First Quarter

SMSU-9:59, Davis 24-yd TD pass from Bouman (Crew kick).

Second Quarter

SMSU-10:45, Simmons 22-yd TD pass from Bouman (Crew kick).

Third Quarter

SMSU-3:48, Davis 32-yd TD pass from Bouman (Crew kick).

Fourth Quarter

SMSU-10:16, Crew 29-yd field goal.

BSU-9:04, Beaulieu 16-yd TD pass from Enright (2-pt. conv. pass fails).

BSU-6:13, Beaulieu 2-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).

BSU-2:44, Frye 1-yd TD run (2-pt. conv. pass fails).

BSU-0:10, Williams 27-yd TD pass from Enright (2-pt. conv. pass fails).