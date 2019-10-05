SAUK RAPIDS -- For the first time since 2014, the Bemidji High School football team has started 7-0. But the Lumberjacks sure had to earn it on Friday.

BHS endured snowy conditions on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice, escaping with a tight 16-6 win to stay perfect on the season.

“Ultimately, a win is a win,” Bemidji head coach Troy Hendricks said. “The kids know that we left a lot of plays on the field. We didn’t have our best performance tonight, so that’s frustrating in some respects. In other respects, the conditions were pretty miserable, about as miserable as they can get.”

Thanks in part to the weather, the Jacks started slow offensively. But they got a spark after Isaiah Rintala recovered a fumble on a bad snap when the Storm (1-6) were setting up to punt. Grant DeClusin powered through a 32-yard field goal with the gifted field position, giving BHS a 3-0 edge through one quarter.

Bemidji then scored again following another defensive takeaway. After Sauk Rapids-Rice marched down the field, Isaiah Biehn tipped a Kobe Lee pass to Caden Bolte in the end zone. The Lumberjacks used the swing to produce a Noah Leffelman 8-yard rushing touchdown with 40 seconds left in the half.

The Storm got back in it early in the third quarter. Lee hit Ethan Opsahl for a 28-yard touchdown strike on fourth down, bringing them within 10-6 following a missed extra point.

But the BHS defense didn’t bend from there, and Leffelman punched in his second score on an 11-yard scamper with 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining in the game to put the snow bowl on ice.

“We got a W, now we just enjoy it for 48 hours,” Hendricks said. “In a short week, we’ll try to redeem ourselves. Especially on offense. Defensively, I thought we did a lot of good things (and) special teams was good. But offensively, with so many guys injured and trying to find our identity a little bit, we struggled.”

The Lumberjacks also received a little help from Sartell-St. Stephen, who snapped a 25-game losing streak Friday night by beating Alexandria 30-21 in Sartell. The loss is the Cardinals’ second of the season and puts undefeated Bemidji that much closer to the No. 1 seed in the Section 8-5A Tournament.

“We’ve got one regular season game left. Whatever happens, happens,” Hendricks said, not focusing on the implications of the Alexandria loss. “A lot of things can happen with a win or a loss next week, so we’ll just focus on Moorhead, getting better and preparing ourselves for the playoffs with a solid performance next week.”

The regular season wraps up at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, when BHS hosts the 4-3 Spuds at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 16, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

BHS 3 7 0 6 -- 16

SRR 0 0 6 0 -- 6

First quarter: BHS FG, DeClusin 32-yard kick, 3-0 BHS.

Second quarter: BHS TD, Leffelman 8-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 10-0 BHS.

Third quarter: SRR TD, Opsahl 28-yard reception (Welch PAT missed), 10-6 BHS.

Fourth quarter: BHS TD, Leffelman 11-yard rush (DeClusin PAT blocked), 16-6 BHS.