BEMIDJI -- Last Saturday’s last-minute drive to set up the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion for the Bemidji State football team began with the defense willingly conceding a touchdown.

You read that correctly.

Trailing 14-13 with barely a minute to go in the game, the Beavers made the decision to let Augustana score in order to preserve as much time as possible for a last-ditch drive. And it paid off handsomely with a 21-20 BSU win.

“The oddest thing is coach (Jamie) Bisch, our defensive coordinator, has now done it three times in his career and he won all three games,” head coach Brent Bolte said about allowing the opposition to score.

Bolte made the decision after calling the team’s second timeout of the half with 1:20 to go.

“I was like, ‘Gosh, we’re going to get the ball back, but we’re only going to have like 15 seconds to drive,” Bolte said. “So I was like, ‘What’s the worst that can happen? They score and we don’t come back and score? Whatever.’ I just felt like it’d give us the best opportunity to have a chance to at least tie the game at that point. I thought we were going to have to go for two.”

But Augie missed the extra point, meaning the Beavers could win with a successful two-point try if they could find a way to march 95 yards for a touchdown with 1:12 remaining.

“We went out there and there was just no sense of, ‘We’re not going to get it done,’” senior offensive lineman Joe Woods said. “I wasn’t nervous. The guys weren’t nervous. We just went out there and played ball. I mean we do it every single week in practice with the two-minute drill.”

Redshirt junior quarterback Emmett Enright, in his first collegiate start, led the charge to the end zone on the game-winning drive, which ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Malik Williams.

“Emmett, man, he played gutsy,” said Woods, a Fertile-Beltrami alum. “Running out and getting hit on the sidelines with that late hit. He’s just a competitor. He just wanted to win. You could see it in his eyes in the huddle. It was exciting and it was special.”

Homecoming heroics behind them, the Beavers (4-1, 3-1 NSIC North) know they can’t dwell on last week’s win as they travel to Marshall for Southwest Minnesota State’s homecoming this week. Kickoff against the Mustangs (2-3, 1-3 NSIC South) is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Last week was great. Last week is over,” Woods said. “That’s just the way it is. We have to prepare at a championship level, day in and day out, week in and week out.”

BSU will do its best to avoid a repeat of what happened last October. After rallying for a homecoming win against Sioux Falls, the Beavers went to Upper Iowa for a cross-divisional game and got upset in a 27-24 loss to the 2-4 Peacocks.

“I’ll still put it out there as probably the most embarrassing loss of my coaching career when we went down to Upper Iowa,” Bolte said. “Nothing against Upper Iowa. We played terrible. We did a terrible coaching job in my opinion that week in getting our guys ready to go. We just thought we were going to show up.

“So, yeah, it’s been brought up and it’s been talked about already starting last Sunday when we got done. Because we don’t have a margin that big where we can just show up. We’re a good football team, but we have to do things in certain ways. We can’t turn the ball over, we’ve got to play good defense and certainly take care of the ball.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Southwest Minnesota State

Where: Marshall

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM