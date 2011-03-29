FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Gunner Olszewski reached another NFL career milestone Thursday night in the New England Patriots’ 35-14 win over the New York Giants.

The former Bemidji State All-American cornerback recorded his first two NFL receptions for 34 total yards. The first grab went for five yards in the first half, before Tom Brady connected with a wide-open Olszewski on a 29-yard pass in the second half.

Olszewski, an undrafted rookie, has primarily served as a punt returner for the Patriots this season. The Alvin, Texas, native has returned 17 punts for 147 yards -- both league highs -- over six games, averaging 8.6 yards per return. He returned one punt for 10 yards Thursday.

Olszewski took more snaps at wide receiver than usual Thursday due to injuries piling up among New England’s receiving corps, leaving the team with three healthy receivers for most of the game: Olszewski, fellow undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers and Julian Edelman.

“Me and Kobi are ready every week. We talk about it every game,” Olszewski told the Providence Journal after the game. “Troy [Brown, former Pats receiver who’s helping as an unofficial coach] is on us about it. He’s like ‘you’re one play away from being in there a lot.’

“We prepare like we’re going to start every game and this game it happened. It was fun.”

Brady had kind words for his rookie receivers.

“Any time you can get in there and play – you know, they made some really good plays, so happy with what they did,” Brady told the Journal. “That was great contributions and I’m real happy for those guys.”

The Patriots will next play the New York Jets on Monday, Oct. 21.