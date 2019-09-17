The Gophers already have 13 passing touchdowns in 2019, their most through five games of a season this century. Minnesota’s passing game has also been extremely efficient in the first five games, with a 70.3 completion percentage and 11.26 yards per attempt.

The Gophers have won seven straight games — the last two of the 2018 season and the first five of 2019 — for the first time since 2002-03 under coach Glen Mason. The last time Minnesota won eight straight games was in 1948-49 under coach Bernie Bierman.

Tanner Morgan’s career TD-to-INT ratio of 22-9 (2.44) is on pace to be the best in Gopher history (minimum 200 attempts). The current career mark is held by Bryan Cupito (55-25, 2.20).

Rodney Smith rushed for 211 yards and Shannon Brooks ran for 111 in last week’s win over Illinois. The last time the Gophers had a 200-yard rusher and a 100-yard rusher in the same Big Ten game was on Oct. 15, 2005, when Laurence Maroney had 258 and Gary Russell had 139 in a loss to Wisconsin.

Rashod Bateman had two catches for 71 yards last week. He is averaging 23.3 yards per reception this season, the highest average by any FBS player with 20 or more catches.

From 1900-1960, the Gophers went 29-6-2 against the Cornhuskers. Since then, Minnesota has gone 3-19 against Nebraska, losing 16 consecutive games from 1963 to 2012.

The Cornhuskers lost their first six games under coach Scott Frost but are 8-4 since, including a 53-28 win over the Gophers in Lincoln last season, the first victory of Frost’s tenure. Nebraska has allowed 30-plus points in nine straight road games, tied for the third-longest active streak in the country. That streak started in Minneapolis on Nov. 11, 2017, when the Gophers beat the Huskers, 54-21.