EAGAN, Minn. -- The Philadelphia Eagles are being quite open about getting information out of safety Andrew Sendejo, who joined them after his contract option wasn’t picked up last March after eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Sendejo could help the Eagles when the teams meet Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium because he was with the Vikings a long time and “knows the calls.” On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson said more.

“We can kind of pick his brain and see what he knows. … He knows coach (Mike Zimmer) and has a relationship there,” Pederson said. “So, I think from that standpoint, that might be beneficial.”

Zimmer said the Vikings (3-2) will make adjustments but didn’t doubt Sendejo will be passing on “little tips” to the Eagles (3-2).

“Sendejo was always a smart player,” Zimmer said. “Some players, they don’t know much about the scheme; they kind of know a little about their area or what they do. But he knows a lot about everything.”

Sendejo started 58 of the 93 games he played for Minnesota. He was a regular starter from 2015 until suffering a season-ending groin injury in the fifth game last year at Philadelphia. He was replaced in the lineup by Anthony Harris, who has remained in that role.

When Vikings didn’t pick up Sendejo’s $5.5 million option for 2019, he signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Eagles.

“He’s done a great job with us,” Pederson said. “He spent the entire offseason learning our defense. He was here through all of the offseason and (spring drills). This guy, he’s a pro. He practices fast. He practices hard. He’s inserting himself as a leader on the team.”

Sendejo has started one game and played nearly 50 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps.

Diggs clarifies

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Wednesday that comments he made last week about his frustration on the Vikings were “misconstrued.”

Diggs missed practice on Oct. 2, four days before the Vikings defeated the New York Giants 28-10. He said he had a cold, but the team called his absence “not injury related.” He was fined a combined $200,000 for missing the practice and meetings.

Diggs said last Thursday he was “frustrated” and didn’t deny rumors he might want to be traded. After the Giants game, he said said he wants to stay in Minnesota. Diggs is playing in the first year of a five-year contract extension worth $14.4 million a year.

“I never said I was unhappy or uncomfortable with my role,” Diggs said. “I said I wanted to win, that was what my frustrations were, and that’s where it kind of got misconstrued.”

Diggs said he did not address the team about the missed practice. The Vikings were coming off a disappointing 16-6 loss at Chicago, and Diggs said it all comes down to winning for him.

“When we don’t win, I’m frustrated,” he said.

Better when ticked

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said on his KFXN-FM radio show Tuesday that he sometimes plays better when angry. He reiterated that Wednesday.

“Sometimes, when I get frustrated and ticked off, there’s a little more fire there,” he said. “It can also get you in trouble if you’re not careful, but I think within reason it can help you.”

After absorbing a wave of criticism for poor play at Chicago , Cousins completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants.

“If I knew that, I’d tick him off myself,” Zimmer said. “I don’t know and I don’t listen to his radio show.”

Injury report

Three Vikings starters did not practice Wednesday.

Not present were nose tackle Linval Joseph, out because of what the team called “not injury related,’’ and guard Josh Kline, who has a foot injury. Linebacker Ben Gedeon, who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s win, watched the practice without a helmet.

Returning to practice on a limited basis were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring, wrist). Both sat out against the Giants.