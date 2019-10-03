Tanner Morgan completed 21 of 22 attempts for 396 yards and four touchdowns last week against Purdue. He currently has the third-most passing yards per attempt in the FBS this season (11.65) behind only Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma (15.24) and Joe Burrow of LSU (12.26).

Morgan’s 306.7 passer rating last week was the highest mark by a Big Ten quarterback with 15 or more attempts since 2003 – Minnesota’s Asad Abdul-Khaliq had a 311.8 rating at Northwestern.

FBS, Highest Yards per Attempt – 2019

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma 15.24

Joe Burrow, LSU 12.26

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota 11.65

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 11.61

Dillon Gabriel, UCF 11.15