The Minnesota Gophers (4-0) host Illinois (2-2) Saturday, Oct. 5.
Tanner Morgan completed 21 of 22 attempts for 396 yards and four touchdowns last week against Purdue. He currently has the third-most passing yards per attempt in the FBS this season (11.65) behind only Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma (15.24) and Joe Burrow of LSU (12.26).
Morgan’s 306.7 passer rating last week was the highest mark by a Big Ten quarterback with 15 or more attempts since 2003 – Minnesota’s Asad Abdul-Khaliq had a 311.8 rating at Northwestern.
FBS, Highest Yards per Attempt – 2019
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma 15.24
Joe Burrow, LSU 12.26
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota 11.65
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 11.61
Dillon Gabriel, UCF 11.15
Minnesota has won all four of its game by seven points or fewer. The last FBS team to start its season with four one-possession wins (eight points of fewer) was Penn State in 1985. That Nittany Lions team won their first six games by seven points or fewer en route to an 11-0 regular season.
Rashod Bateman reached 10 career receiving touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards with his 177 yards and two touchdowns against Purdue. He is one of five current sophomores in the FBS with 10+ touchdowns and 1000+ receiving yards (Justyn Ross, Clemson; Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; Rondale Moore, Purdue and Tamorrion Terry, Florida State).
With his 115 rushing yards against Purdue, Rodney Smith moved into fourth place on the Gophers’ all-time rushing list (3,284), passing Marion Barber III (3,276). His 23 career rushing touchdowns are tied with Herb Joesting for eighth all-time.
Minnesota’s Kamal Martin had two interceptions against Purdue, the first multi-interception game by a Gopher since Jalen Myrick had two INTs on October 10, 2015 against Purdue. The last three multi-INT games by the Gophers have all come against the Boilermakers.
Under coach Lovie Smith, Illinois is 4-24 in Big Ten play, tied for the third-worst conference record among Power-5 teams since 2016. Over that span, the Illini defense is allowing 37.6 points per conference game, the highest mark in the Big Ten.