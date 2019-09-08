EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not at practice Wednesday, Oct. 2, because of what the team listed as a non-injury related reason.

A Vikings official, when asked at the start of practice, didn’t know why Diggs was not present. The Vikings after the workout offered no explanation on Diggs other than what was on the injury report.

Diggs caught seven passes for 108 yards in last Sunday’s 16-6 loss at Chicago. He did not speak to the media after the game, and has not given an interview in two weeks.

Starting safety Anthony Harris was at practice but did not participate due to a quad injury. Harris sat out most of the fourth quarter against the Bears.

Starting right guard Josh Kline, who missed the Chicago game after suffering a concussion Sept. 22 against Oakland, returned to practice on a limited basis.

Kline is in line to return for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. He was replaced against the Bears by Dakota Dozier, whose ranking of 30.9 was the lowest by Pro Football Focus of any Minnesota offensive player.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked six times against the Bears.

“We’ve just got to keep him upright,” Dozier said. “That’s all we can do. If he’s getting hit, then that’s on the O-line to pick it up better and block better.’

Also listed as limited Wednesday were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin), center Garrett Bradbury (shoulder) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring). Brothers missed the game at Chicago while Alexander returned after sitting out two games with an elbow injury.

Any secrets from Downs?

It was interesting timing when the Giants this week signed to the practice squad linebacker Devante Downs, waived last week by the Vikings.

The Giants are coached by Pat Shurmur, who was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17, leaving the year before Downs joined the Vikings. Could Downs be asked by the Giants to provide some insight entering Sunday’s game?

“I don’t know, they might,” said Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer. “Pat was here, so how much more gamesmanship can you get?’’

Shurmur said Wednesday he hadn’t asked Downs about the Vikings.

“No. I met him (Tuesday),’’ Shurmur said. “I’m not into that. I’m really not. I’m obviously aware of the fact that he was with the Vikings, but I’m not into that debriefing stuff. I haven’t asked him to share at this point.’’

The Vikings had interest in signing Downs to the practice squad prior to filling out the squad Tuesday with the addition of cornerback Nate Meadors, waived last Saturday. Downs’ locker remained untouched for at least six days after he was waived Sept. 24. On Wednesday, all his belongings had been removed and his name taken down.

Sherels ready for MetLife

Marcus Sherels, re-signed by the Vikings last week after playing with them from 2010-18, said he felt “pretty comfortable” being back as the punt returner against the Bears. He returned four punts for 12 yards.

Sherels vows to be ready Sunday for what can be tricky winds at MetLife Stadium.

“It can be challenging there,” Sherels said. “There are a few stadiums in the league that are pretty challenging and that’s one of them, but you’ve got to get out early and catch some punts before and just adjust.”

Sherels did OK last year playing at MetLife, returning five punts for 52 yards in a 37-17 win over the New York Jets. He really did well in his visit before that, returning four punts for 119 yards and a 86-yard touchdown in a 23-7 loss to the Giants in 2013.

“I remember I had good blocking and the punter horse-collared me at the end,” Sherels said of the longest punt return of his NFL career.

Steve Weatherford, then the Giants punter, got a 15-yard penalty,

Briefly

–Zimmer isn’t overly concerned with Minnesota’s 2-2 start. “I know everybody jumped off the band wagon (after the loss at Chicago), but two years ago we were 2-2 and we won 13, three years ago, we were 5-0 and we won eight,” he said. “This isn’t going to define us where we are right now.”

–With primary nickel back Alexander out, Mike Hughes got in for 37 snaps against Oakland on Sept. 22 in his first game back after being out for 11 months with a torn ACL. With Alexander returning against the Bears, Hughes played just 24 snaps. “I’m trying to put myself in the best positions for us to win games, whether that’s me getting 40 snaps or 15,” he said.