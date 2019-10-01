In Sunday’s 16-6 loss at Chicago, Cousins missed Thielen on several passes, including one that could have been a long touchdown completion, and he didn’t throw to him much. Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, had just two catches for six yards.

Cousins’ weekly radio show “Under Center” on KFAN with host Mark Rosen included an interview Cousins taped Monday alongside Thielen.

“I really want to apologize to him because there’s too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday, and post game, when I talk to the media I always say, ‘Hey, until I watch the film, it’s hard for me to really give you a straight answer,’ ” Cousins said on the show. “Well, now … I’ve watched the film, and the reality is there were opportunities for him.”

Cousins pointed to a first-quarter play in which the Vikings (2-2) had the ball at the Chicago 47 and Thielen beat his man but the ball was overthrown when he reached the Bears’ 5.

“The one that’s most obvious is the third-and-10 at the beginning of the game,” Cousins said of that play. “We’re near midfield. That’s arguably seven points if you put the ball where it needs to be. He’s shown, No. 19’s shown, that he will make that play. And he’ll probably finish the play in the end zone and pull away from the defender.”

Cousins was under heavy pressure against the Bears, and was sacked six times. That played a role in him not throwing downfield much.

Still, Cousins said on the show that the Vikings need to get the ball more to Thielen, who has just 13 catches for 179 yards in four games after catching 113 passes for 1,373 yards last year.

“Adam’s not just a really good player or one of the best players on the Vikings, he’s one of the best players in the NFL, one of the best players in the world, period, regardless of position,” Cousins said. “And so … we need to … I need to get him more opportunities. Get him the football.”

Bradbury, Jones are pals

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury won’t be on the field Sunday at the same time as New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and that might be a good thing for their relationship.

The two rookies, both first-round draft picks, are friends who share the same agent. Both are from Charlotte, N.C., where they played for rival high schools.

Bradbury’s coach at Charlotte Christian High School, Jason Estep, never will forget a crushing block Bradbury put on Jones when he was playing for Charlotte Latin. Jones threw an interception, and Bradbury, playing defensive end, became a blocker.

“Our safety picked the ball off and you can see from the sideline that Garrett’s jumping up and down, saying, ‘Come my way. Let me peel back and get this block,’ “ Estep remembered. “Our safety saw him and then (Jones) starts to take off and was almost certain he was going to make the tackle.”

That’s when Bradbury arrived.

“Garrett was like a bull waiting to go and (he) unloads on him, literally,” Estep said. “He hit him so hard that they threw a flag. It wasn’t a targeting penalty, but I think it was so violent the hit that he had.”

Bradbury said it was indeed a hard hit, but he wasn’t sure why he was penalized.

“It was an interception, and I just got after him and gave him a pretty good lick on the play,” he said. “I can’t tell you what the ref was thinking. It was a blindside block. I don’t know. It was awhile ago. I can’t really tell you the ins and the outs.”

Bradbury said there have been no issues with Jones about the hit, and they have become good friends. After Bradbury played at North Carolina State and Jones at Duke, the two got to know each other even better while preparing for the NFL combine.

Both played at the Senior Bowl ,and both hired Jimmy Sexton as an agent. When Jones was named the Giants’ starting quarterback two weeks ago, Bradbury sent him a congratulatory text.

“I was excited for him,” said Bradbury, who moved immediately became the Vikings’ starting center after being the No. 18 pick in the draft. “He’s a great guy. He’s very athletic, and it’s always good to see somebody from Charlotte in the NFL. It’ll be good to see him (Sunday).”

Jones, the No. 6 pick in the draft, moved into the starting lineup after two Giants losses, and he has led the team to two straight victories. For the season, Jones has completed 49 of 71 passes for 578 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bradbury will see another familiar face Sunday, and this one he won’t be able to avoid during the game. Giants nose tackle B.J. Hill, a second-year pro, is from West Stanly, 30 miles from Charlotte, and was Bradbury’s teammate in college. “He’s a close friend of mine,’’ Bradbury said.

Meadors signs

The Vikings filled out their practice squad Tuesday with the signing of cornerback Nate Meadors.

Meadors was waived last Saturday to make room on the roster for wide receiver Davion Davis, who was elevated from the practice squad. The undrafted rookie takes Davis’ spot on the 10-man squad.

The Vikings had interest in adding to the practice squad linebacker Devante Downs, who was waived last Tuesday. However, Downs signed with the New York Giants practice squad.

The Giants play host on Sunday to Minnesota. They are coached by Pat Shurmur, who was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17, departing the year before the Vikings selected Downs in the seventh round of the draft.

Meadors spent Week 1 on Minnesota’s practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster on Sept. 12. He got into two games, playing 11 snaps from scrimmage and 23 on special teams.