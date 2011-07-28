BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team is through the toughest stretch of the regular season, but it isn’t out of the woods yet.

The Lumberjacks are fresh off a week-five steamrolling over St. Cloud Tech, where they scored eight touchdowns and forced five turnovers to win 53-34. The victory kept BHS undefeated at 5-0, and it doubled as the most impressive win among the remaining unbeaten teams in Class 5A.

Entering this week’s slate of games, Bemidji is one of six undefeated teams left in the state. The showing against St. Cloud Tech boosted them from No. 5 to No. 2 in the QRF ranks, trailing just Robbinsdale Armstrong.

Now all that remains in the regular season are games against Big Lake (2-3), Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-4) and Moorhead (3-2). The first of the bunch comes at home against the Hornets, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Hornets’ 2-3 mark on the year most recently includes a 39-22 victory at St. Cloud Apollo for a 1-1 record away from home. BHS, meanwhile, is 2-0 at the Chet this season and has won eight of its last nine games on home turf.

While the matchup against a Class 4-A foe doesn’t carry any direct implications in Bemidji’s Section 8-5A race, the game still has plenty at stake for the Lumberjacks with other teams hot on their heels.

Alexandria, currently ranked ninth in the state, sits second in the section standings at 4-1 ahead of hosting St. Cloud Tech this week. Moorhead is also No. 16 in the state prior to Friday’s meeting with Sauk Rapids-Rice.