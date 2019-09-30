EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will enter Week 5 as a last-place team, so it’s no surprise there’s a sense of urgency.

After Sunday’s 16-6 loss at Chicago, the Vikings are 2-2. They’re looking up in the NFC North at Green Bay (3-1), Chicago (3-1) and Detroit (2-1-1).

Wide receiver Adam Thielen said Monday it’s very important for Minnesota to bounce back next Sunday, Oct. 5, against the improved New York Giants (2-2).

“Coming off of a tough loss, how are we going to work in practice, how are we going to handle the frustration?’’ Thielen said. “Are we going to use it as a positive and stay positive this week, or are we going to go down the dump. So I think it’s a great opportunity to see what kind of guys we have in this locker room. I think I have a good idea what that response will be, because we have so many great guys in this locker room. But we’ve got to go out and do it.’’

Thielen said it’s “tough,’’ that the Vikings already have lost key division games to the Bears and to Green Bay, but he stressed the need to quickly move forward. So did running back Dalvin Cook.

“It’s early in the season, still got a lot of football ahead of us,’’ Cook said. “Both of those teams we lost to come to U.S. Bank Stadium (for the final two games of the season), so we’ve got a good opportunity to get revenge on those teams.’’

For now, the quest is to fix the offense. The Vikings ran very well in the first three games, and their hope was it would open up the passing game. But that hasn’t gone as planned.

Stefon Diggs on Sunday had seven catches for 108 yards, but Thielen had just two for six yards. Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has a modest 13 catches for 179 yards this season.

“I think any team is going to tell you you can’t be one dimensional,’’ Thielen said. “And that’s not a shot at anyone. That’s not taking shots on coaches, players, nobody. … That’s just being real and saying that you can’t just be a run team, you can’t just be a pass team to have success in this league. You have to be able to do both well, and that’s what we’re striving to be able to do.’’

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic there will be improvement.

“This team won’t be judged in September,’’ he said.

Johnson takes over for Beebe

With Chad Beebe on injured reserve, Vikings rookie Bisi Johnson believes he’s now entrenched as the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver.

“I definitely think that,’’ Johnson said. “I’m here. I’m ready to step up and make an impact on this offense and on this team.’’

Beebe was the No. 3 receiver until suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle Sept. 22 against Oakland. After not catching any passes in his first three games, Johnson had four receptions for 35 yards against the Bears.

“I definitely made some strides,’’ Johnson said. “It’s nice to get those first catches under my belt, but all we can do is go back to work this week.’’

Beebe was placed on injured reserve last Tuesday, and the Vikings re-signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. But Treadwell was in for just nine snaps Sunday to 36 for Johnson.

Beebe must miss at least seven more games and is not eligible to return until Dec. 2 at Seattle. While Beebe wouldn’t speculate Monday when he might play again, he said he is healing well.

“At the end of the day, your competitive nature never wants to be sitting out, especially due to injury,’’ Beebe said. “But I’m just staying positive. I’m a true believer if you just stay positive you’ll heal up quicker.’’

Beebe was in the locker room with his right foot in a cast and riding a medical scooter. He didn’t need surgery after suffering the injury on a play in which he was called for an illegal block on Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

“I was trying to be in the way of him,’’ Beebe said. “Obviously, he’s just a little bigger than me. Ir probably wasn’t the best choice. I was trying to do what I could to spring a block.”

Downs to Giants

A source said Monday that linebacker Devante Downs, waived by Minnesota last Tuesday, has signed with the Giants’ practice squad.

There were indications that the Vikings wanted to bring Downs back to their practice squad. He was on the squad during the first week of the season before being elevated to the active roster Sept. 14 and playing in two games.

On Monday, six days after he was waived, Downs still had a locker in Minnesota’s locker room with all his belongings inside. But instead of helping the Vikings this week prepare for the Giants, he’ll be helping a team for a game against Minnesota.

The Giants are coached by Pat Shurmur, Minnesota’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17.