“If we can be more successful in the pass game earlier, it can soften the (tackle) box,” Minnesota’s head coach said.

In a 38-31 win over the Boilermakers on Saturday, Minnesota passed on 51 percent of first downs — a season-high by at least 13 percent over any of the Gophers’ nonconference games against South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern.

When passing on first down, the Gophers also had success “staying on schedule” — meaning they gained four or more yards per play, putting themselves in a position to consistently convert a first down in three plays.

Minnesota’s first-down passes stayed on schedule on 66 percent of snaps vs. the Boilermakers, compared to 43 percent on runs being successful against a Purdue defense without its top linebacker and defensive tackle.

Fleck liked how the change worked in the Big Ten opener in West Lafayette, Ind.

“We felt like on first and second down that we needed to be able to throw the ball to loosen the box,” he said Monday. “We’ve done that before. We’ve done that in other games.”

Not this year. Here’s what the Gophers have done on first downs in three nonconference games:

Against Georgia Southern , the Gophers threw passes on 38 percent of first downs and remained on schedule on 33 percent.

At Fresno State , Minnesota passed on 22 percent, with success on 25 percent.

Against South Dakota State, the U threw on 26 percent, with success on 33 percent.

“Everybody talks about, ‘What are your third-down percentages?’ and ‘what are your red zone percentages?’” Fleck said. “The real percentages are, ‘What is your efficiency on … the first play of the drive?’ Then every first and second down from there.”

Of course, when quarterback Tanner Morgan sets a Big Ten-record for completion percentage (95.5) as he did against Purdue, everything should look great.

Morgan’s career highs of 396 passing yards and four touchdowns helped running back Rodney Smith eclipse 100 yards rushing for the first time since the 2018 season opener. He finished with 22 carries for 115 yards (5.2 yards a carry) and a touchdown.

Smith didn’t have much for reinforcements with Shannon Brooks, in his first game back from a knee injury, limited to a few carries and Mo Ibrahim unable to play more than a few snaps because of a leg injury.

Fleck often talks about “balance” between run and pass, but that doesn’t mean an equal 50-50 split. When the offense was struggling earlier this season, he identified the Gophers as an “inside zone” running team. In his two-plus seasons, they have run the ball more.

Even at Purdue the Gophers rushed on 53 percent of sack-adjusted snaps; this included the U running the ball on six of eight plays to bleed the clock in the fourth quarter.

In three nonconference games, the Gophers have rushed the ball on at least 63 percent of snaps in each one — excluding the pass-happy final drive they needed to beat Georgia Southern.

“Balance” to Fleck is being able to beat the defense with what they present as the best option.

“In years past, I don’t think we were there yet — definitely Year 1 we were not,” he said. “We were a one-dimensional football team. Sometimes it was zero-dimensional. Last year we were one dimensional for some games.

“Then when we started to pick it up, we weren’t one dimensional. We were two dimensional. We could actually hurt people based on what they gave us. Now we are getting better at our offense, and we are able to be two dimensional consistently.”