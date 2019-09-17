MINNEAPOLIS — Don’t be surprised if the Gophers football team gets to November with an 8-0 record.

Through September, Minnesota is halfway there after winning its first Big Ten opener since 2014, 38-31 over Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 28, in West Lafayette, Ind.

In the four October games, three are at TCF Bank Stadium: Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, followed by Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) on Oct. 12, and Maryland (2-2, 0-1) on Oct. 26. In the middle, the U goes to Rutgers (1-3, 0-2) in Piscataway, N.J., on Oct. 19.

The Gophers (4-0, 1-0) opens this stretch as a 14.5-point favorites over the Illini on homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Before fans take out pens to mark a win over Illinois, let’s not forget the Illini ran all over the U defense last year in a 55-31 rout, and defensive coordinator Robb Smith was fired the next day.

But the U defense has been much better under his successor Joe Rossi, even if it didn’t show that while the Boilermakers to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns to shrink Minnesota’s 21-point lead to seven.

Both Nebraska and Maryland were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 in early September, raising the prospect for U to hit speed bumps, but both programs fell out with their first loss and then each dropped another game.

Nebraska, ranked No. 24 in the preseason national poll, was the favorite to win the Big Ten West division in the preseason Cleveland.com poll. But the Cornhuskers started the seasons unimpressively, winning 34-21 over South Alabama, then losing 34-31 in overtime o the road to unranked Colorado on Sept. 7. On Saturday night, they got walloped 48-7 by No. 4 Ohio State in Lincoln.

Maryland didn’t come in with much expectations under first-year head coach Mike Locksley, but the Terps steamrolled then-No. 21 Syracuse 63-20 in mid-September, and they replaced the Orange at that spot in the following week’s poll.

But then Maryland was upset 20-17 by Temple and humbled 59-0 by No. 12 Penn State on Friday.

In between, Minnesota goes to Piscataway, N.J. to face a Rutgers program in transition. The Scarlet Knights fired coach Chris Ash on Sunday after his career record fell to 8-32 in three-plus seasons with Saturday’s 52-0 loss to No. 19 Michigan. Rutgers also let go of offensive coordinator John McNulty and appointed tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile as interim head coach.

Those four upcoming Gophers foes are a combined 8-9 going into October, but four of their combined losses were to ranked teams. The Illini lost to Eastern Michigan 34-31 on Sept. 14 and 42-38 to unranked Nebraska on Sept. 21. But Illini coach Lovie Smith’s team led 35-21 over Scott Frost’s squad midway through the third quarter.

The biggest hesitation for the Gophers being capable to win four more is all four of their games so far this year have been one-possession wins against unranked teams with combined 7-9 record this year.

If the Gophers do go 8-0, it would be their best start since 1941. And here’s a huge non sequitur: That’s when Minnesota won Big Ten and national championships.

Again, if they do win throughout October, the Gophers likely would be ranked at that point — the team received a season-high 15 points in Sunday’s AP poll. After that, a daunting November slate awaits: No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, unranked Northwestern and No. 8 Wisconsin.