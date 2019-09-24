BEMIDJI -- Every dog has its day. That was certainly the case for the 13th-ranked Bulldogs of Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Bemidji State football team took an early 7-0 lead in a game that was tied 7-all at halftime, only for UMD to pile up 35 second-half points to run away with a 42-7 win.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0 NSIC North) quickly turned the game into a rout with a 21-point third quarter that included touchdowns by blocked punt, flea flicker and interception.

“There was about an eight-minute span where we couldn’t do anything right,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “The game got away from us.”

BSU owned a 7-0 lead when it advanced into UMD territory midway through the second quarter. A lost fumble, the first of five turnovers, brought any momentum the Beavers (3-1, 3-1 NSIC North) had to a halt as the Bulldogs went on to tie the game before halftime.

“I thought in the first half, honestly, we should’ve been up at half,” Bolte said. “We just had the turnover. ... They’re a good football team. But what could have gone wrong tonight, it did.”

BSU had to lean more on its running game after quarterback Jared Henning departed with a leg injury in the first quarter. That left third-stringer Emmett Enright, a redshirt freshman, as the only healthy option at quarterback. Eventually even Enright got helped off the field with an apparent injury on the team’s final offensive play of the game.

“(Enright) made some good throws and made some good decisions,” Bolte said. “But he’s a guy that needs a bunch of reps and we need to figure out what we’re going to do at that position moving forward and figure out the health of the team.”

Running back Jalen Frye stepped up and rushed for a game-high 117 yards while taking snaps in the wildcat formation at times, including on the team’s lone touchdown. The Beavers marched 88 yards in 10 plays to set up the score on the game’s opening drive.

Henning, who has started the team’s last three games after Brandon Alt suffered an injury in week one, completed two of four passes for 35 yards before exiting after the team’s second drive. Enright took over the offense late in the first quarter and ended the day 8-for-24 with 68 yards and two interceptions.

The “Gang Green” defense stopped the Bulldogs on their first four drives as halftime grew near.

The Beavers nearly made it to halftime unscathed with its 7-0 lead intact, only for Frye to be stripped at the UMD 36, setting up the game-tying drive late in the half. John Larson was pressured on third-and-8 as he connected with a wide-open Dain Hudson on a 34-yard touchdown pass that leveled the score.

At the conclusion of Bemidji State’s opening second-half drive, Javien Versey blocked the punt and scooped it up for the 30-yard, go-ahead touchdown.

The game got out of hand late in the third quarter as the Bulldogs turned a missed BSU field goal into a touchdown two plays into the next drive. Armani Carmickle was all alone when Larson found him on a 79-yard touchdown pass off a flea flicker that caught the defense off guard.

BSU got the ball at the UMD 40 thanks to a Bulldog penalty. Bill Atkins intercepted Enright two plays into the drive and returned it 76 yards to the house for a 28-7 lead as time expired in the quarter.

Enright threw his second interception in as many pass attempts at the start of the fourth quarter, leading to an eventual 39-yard rushing score on fourth-and-1 by Zach Ojile four plays later. Cazz Martin finalized the score by breaking loose for a 77-yard touchdown run with 10:05 to play.

The Beavers will aim to move on from the loss before next Saturday’s homecoming game against Augustana. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.

No. 13 Minnesota Duluth 42, Bemidji State 7

UMD 0 7 21 14 -- 42

BSU 7 0 0 0 -- 7

First Quarter

BSU-10:01, Frye 4-yd TD run (Hoffer kick).

Second Quarter

UMD-3:10, Hudson 34-yd TD pass from Larson (Branger kick).

Third Quarter

UMD-9:19, Versey 30-yd blocked punt return TD (Hausman kick). UMD-2:52, Carmickle 79-yd TD pass from Larson (Branger kick). UMD-0:00, Atkins 76-yd interception return TD (Branger kick).

Fourth Quarter

UMD-12:42, Ojile 39-yd TD run (Branger kick). UMD-10:05, Martin 77-yd TD run (Branger kick).