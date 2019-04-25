Due to an ankle injury to Chad Beebe, the Vikings re-signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was waived on Aug. 31, and brought back punt returner Marcus Sherels, who played with them from 2010-18.

To make room on the roster, the Vikings placed Beebe on injured reserve and waived linebacker Devante Downs.

Beebe suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s 34-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders, and a source said an MRI revealed he has torn ligaments. Surgery might not be needed, but Beebe must miss at least at least eight weeks while he is on injured reserve.

Beebe was the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver and their punt returner. Treadwell will provide depth at receiver and Sherels, who also plays cornerback, will return to role in which he has excelled.

Treadwell, a first-round draft pick in 2016, underachieved in his first three seasons with the Vikings, making just just 56 catches for 517 yards in 31 games.

However, Treadwell knows the system and could fit right back in with the Vikings, who are short on receivers. The only other healthy receivers on the roster are starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, and rookie Bisi Johnson.

Treadwell is expected to practice Wednesday and be in uniform for Sunday’s game at Chicago. He is a native of Crete, Ill., a Chicago suburb.

Sherels was not offered a contract by the Vikings when he became a free agent last spring. He signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, but was waived at the end of the preseason and an injury settlement was reached. Sherels is now healthy.

Beebe was hurt with 3:14 left in the third quarter Sunday when he was called for an illegal block above the waist on Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict. He was limping after the play and then replaced by Johnson.

Treadwell had an amicable departure from the Vikings last month. He told the Pioneer Press then he was impressed with how Vikings general manager Rick Spielman handled his exit.

“Mr. Spielman told me how much I’ve grown as a person and as a player and just how much he appreciated me being a pro with my character through the adversity,’’ Treadwell said.

The Vikings are expected to try to bring Downs back to the practice squad. He was on the practice squad before being called up to active roster on Sept. 14 due to an injury to Ben Gedeon.