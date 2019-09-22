MINNEAPOLIS -- Shannon Brooks has had two of his best games at Purdue and the Minnesota Gophers’ senior running back is set to make his 2019 debut in the Big Ten opener in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Brooks, who has 292 combined rushing yards in two games at Ross-Ade Stadium, has been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and was held out of Minnesota’s three nonconference games this year.

“He’s ready to go,” Gophers head coach Fleck said Monday. “Now, is he ready to go 30 carries? That’s not what you are going to be able to see.”

Brooks will join a running back group that used the bye week to get healthy. Rodney Smith (oblique), Mo Ibrahim (leg) and Cam Wiley (concussion) are also ready to play the Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A full complement of running backs should help the Gophers’ running game, which ranks 100th in the nation at 123 yards a game.

Brooks provides a big-play ability the Gophers have missed in three close wins over South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern. Minnesota is one of three programs in the nation without one run of more than 20 yards; Purdue and Akron are the others.

Brooks participated in the Gophers’ weekly scrimmage for freshmen and reserves on Sunday night. “Got him reps,” Fleck said. “He got tackled and did a great job.”

The Gophers’ offensive line has struggled to move opponents off the line of scrimmage, stay on their blocks and work up to the second level, but good running backs have helped the Gophers win their first three games.

Before leaving the Georgia Southern game, Smith was averaging 5.2 yards per carry, while true freshman Wiley and little-used sophomore Bryce Williams averaged 2.2. Smith has the Gophers’ longest rush this season, 16 yards in the season opener against SDSU.

Brooks didn’t play in the first six games last season as he recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee, and missed a seventh because of a suspension related to fight with a male roommate. He returned against Indiana on Oct. 26 and had 22 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 win but tore the ACL in his right knee during the game.

As a freshman in 2015, Brooks broke free for 176 yards on 17 carries, including a 71-yard touchdown, in a 41-13 victory at Purdue. That rushing total tied Darrell Thompson for the eighth-highest single-game total for a Gophers freshman.

As a junior in 2017, Brooks ran for 116 yards on 18 carries at Purdue.

His career totals are 1,882 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, including five TD runs of 37 yards or longer. When he scores a touchdown, the U is 12-2.

Briefly

Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar remains in the concussion protocol after missing the 34-13 loss to TCU two weeks ago and resting during last week’s bye. Backup Jack Plummer struggled against the Horned Frogs; he completed 45 percent of passes for 181 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. … Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin (foot) is healthy after missing the 35-32 win over Georgia Southern two weeks ago, Fleck said.