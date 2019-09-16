RED WING, Minn. — The Red Wing football team will no longer play its scheduled homecoming game on Sept. 27 against La Crescent-Hokah. Due to La Crescent-Hokah's low numbers and fear of safety for its players, the team notified Red Wing in early September they forfeited the game.

Red Wing athletic director Paul Hartmann sent an email to clarify the situation, saying the school looked for another opponent and came close to an agreement with a South Dakota school. However, that school had to back out as it had a previous commitment on the morning of Sept. 28.

The school then looked at another sport to host a game. The Rochester Century girls' soccer team agreed to reschedule an away game against Rochester and host it instead on Sept. 27.

The new schedule for Sept. 27 still includes the boys' and girls' Red Wing cross-country teams as well as the seventh and eighth grade football teams.

"Based on this schedule, we anticipate that we will have approximately 160 Wingers competing or performing in an event on Friday afternoon/evening," Hartmann said in his email to everyone in the school district. "We recognize that this may not be traditional; our goal was steadfast, to make the best of this situation for all involved."

On May 9, according to an article in the La Crosse Tribune, La Crescent-Hokah had cancelled varsity football for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. According to the article, the Lancers were 0-9 last season and are 1-26 over the last three.