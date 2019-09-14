Kill, who is a former FBS head coach, resigned as the athletic director at Southern Illinois to accept this newly-created position with the Hokies. He will assist Fuente in a "myriad of duties" in a non-coaching role, according to Virginia Tech.

Kill, 58, went 23-16 at Northern Illinois from 2008 to 2010 before compiling a 29-29 record at Minnesota from 2011-15. After winning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2014, he resigned halfway through the 2015 season due to health reasons, having missed several games in 2013 because of epilepsy.

He also was the head coach at Southern Illinois, an FCS school, from 2001-07, taking the program to five playoff appearances.

Virginia Tech is 2-1 overall, 0-1 in the ACC. The team next plays Friday, Sept. 27, at home against Duke.

Fuente is 27-16 in his fourth season with the Hokies.



