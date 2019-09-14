Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out of the season and will undergo surgery on his right elbow.

Roethlisberger left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter, grabbing his right elbow after attempting a pass before halftime. Starting running back James Conner was also injured and is scheduled for more tests on his knee Monday.

The Steelers lost 28-26 at home to the Seahawks and are 0-2 to start the season for only the second time in Roethlisberger's 16-year career.

Mason Rudolph entered the game with Roethlisberger hurt and completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Rudolph becomes the starter for the Steelers, who play the San Francisco 49ers this week.

The 37-year-old Roethlisberger had been hoping to avoid the scalpel and play with the elbow injury, which could be managed with treatment in some cases.

Saints' Brees needs surgery, could miss 6 weeks

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb and could miss six weeks, NFL Network reported Monday.

Head coach Sean Payton said on a conference call Monday afternoon from the Seattle area that Brees was seeking a second opinion and the Saints had no news to report on his status. That won't be necessary until Wednesday, when the team is required to file an injury report.

Teddy Bridgewater will step into the starting role this weekend against the Seahawks. The Saints are spending the week in the Seattle area with back-to-back games on the far West Coast.

Brees said Sunday night he was seeing a hand specialist in Los Angeles after getting knocked out of the team's loss to the Rams in the first quarter with the injury.

Brees said he had X-rays but at the time claimed not to know if it was a bone or ligament issue.

The league's all-time leading passer needs 155 yards to become the first in NFL history to pass for 75,000 yards.



