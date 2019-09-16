MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday will face the kicker who they gave up on after two games in 2018. Daniel Carlson had to feel rejected, perhaps humiliated, when Minnesota cut the rookie from the roster after a bad day against the Green Bay Packers when he missed three field goals.

Carlson, now 25, was 1 of 4 on field goals for the Vikings who hastily gave up on their fifth-round draft choice. The Oakland Raiders gave him a second chance, and he produced, making 16 of 17 field goals in 10 games last season. In the 2019 preseason he was a perfect 4 of 4 on field goals, including a game-winner against the Packers. In two games this regular season he is 2 of 2 on field goals and has converted all four of his extra point attempts for the 1-1 Raiders who come to Minneapolis Sunday to play the Vikings.

NFL games are frequently decided by a couple of points. Carlson might find himself kicking in some dramatic situations against his old team that has struggled for years committing to a kicker. The Vikings have started each season since 2016 with a new field goal specialist. Dan Bailey, who missed an extra point and field goal in yesterday’s loss to the Packers, is the newest man on the spot.

The Vikings’ Dalvin Cook ran for 154 yards and had 37 yards in pass receptions in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Packers in Green Bay. With an ineffective passing game (Kirk Cousins 14 of 32), the Vikings were a one-dimensional offense running the football and relying on Cook. He had the Packers defense on edge for the whole game, breaking tackles, eluding defenders and running away from them. His best moment was as 75-yard second quarter touchdown run that gave the Vikings some life after falling behind 21-0.

Cook ran for 111 yards in the season opener a week ago Sunday against the Falcons. Minnesota was one-dimensional in that game, too, but the result was better with a 28-12 win over Atlanta. Cook now has 265 yards rushing in two games, averaging 132.5 yards. Over 16 games that projects to 2,120 yards.

Adrian Peterson holds the franchise's single-season rushing record with 2,097 yards.

Don Beebe, who played for the Packers and whose son Chad Beebe is the Vikings punter returner and reserve wide receiver, planned to attend Sunday’s game. Would Don cheer for the Packers? “No, not any more,” Chad said with a chuckle.

The 5-foot-9 Beebe, in his second season with the Vikings, is the lightest player on the roster at 183 pounds.

Vikings starting offensive tackle Brian O’Neill, also in his second season with the team, had his 24th birthday Sunday.

Since 2007 the Packers have the second best home record in the NFL, 72-23-2. The Patriots are first at 85-12, while the Vikings are tied for sixth with the Saints at 65-32.

Radio station WTMJ in Milwaukee has been airing Packer games since November of 1929. Viking games have been on KFAN in Minneapolis since 2001.

Neither public season tickets nor student season tickets are providing as many guaranteed fans in the stands as the football Gophers would like at TCF Bank Stadium with a capacity of 50,805. According to information provided by the University of Minnesota last week after a request by Sports Headliners, the public season tickets total for 2019 is 21,689.

Ironically, the total last year was 21,663. The student total is 2,777, a stark contrast to many prior years when the total was thousands of tickets more. Student sales aren’t a significant source of revenue, but it’s interesting that part of the rationale in building an on-campus stadium (opened in 2009) was the argument it would increase attendance by undergraduates.

The university reported 19,170 public season tickets are renewals from last year, meaning close to 90% of customers decided to purchase tickets again. The total of new public season tickets is 2,519.

Despite all their warts in the first three games, the 2019 Gophers are 3-0 after defeating South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern by a total of 13 points. Those three programs have solid pedigrees and each won 10 games or more last season.

Concerns, though, are multiple for the Gophers including the offensive line that during the offseason was hyped but struggled to both run and pass block against Southern last Saturday. The run game was diminished, too, playing without four injured running backs, Shannon Brooks, Mohamed Ibrahim, Rodney Smith and Cam Wiley. Smith and Wiley were injured during Saturday’s game and didn’t return.

The Gophers have a bye week before playing at Purdue Sept. 28. Fleck said on WCCO Radio Sunday morning Ibrahim, Smith and Wiley will be ready to play, and Brooks, who has missed the first three games, should be available too.

After three weekends of college football, here are Sports Headliners’ power rankings of Big Ten teams: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers.

Minnesota native and former state Mr. Basketball Tre Jones told Spun.com recently that he passed on the 2019 NBA Draft and returned for his sophomore season at Duke to win a national championship, and that “there’s a lot of things” he can improve on including his jump shot.

The Twins, short on starting pitching with Michael Pineda suspended, need improvement from veteran Kyle Gibson who since Aug. 8 has a 7.80 ERA, giving up 26 earned runs in 31 innings pitched. From June 25 thru August 3, he was 4-0 with a 3.74 ERA (18 earned runs in 43.1 innings).

Among NCAA schools, the Gopher hockey program has the most alums, 33, attending 2019 NHL training camps. The Minnesota Wild has the most former Gophers with five: Kyle Rau, Tyler Sheehy, Jack Sadek, Nick Seeler and Mat Robson.

Popular former Gophers athletic trainer Roger Schipper, a native of Worthington, was inducted into the Worthington High School Hall of Fame Friday night.

With decades of experience as a sports reporter and columnist covering professional and college sports, Twin Cities-based sports columnist David Shama not only shares his perspectives, but he also quotes many of Minnesota’s biggest newsmakers among players, coaches and owners.