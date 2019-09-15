GREEN BAY, Wis. — Just when the Packers were on the verge of taking complete control, Dalvin Cook brought the Vikings back into the game.

After that, he helped put them in position to salvage a victory down the stretch, despite being called for offensive pass interference that negated a touchdown, a penalty he didn’t even know he committed.

With the Vikings trailing 21-0 after the Packers’ first three possessions, Cook ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run that helped change the momentum at Lambeau Field.

“Eventually one of us was going to make a play,” Cook said. “We’ve got guys that can make plays at any moment of the game. I knew eventually one of us was going to make a play and get this thing rolling. It was just me that made the play.”

Minnesota ended its first two drives poorly, with Dan Bailey’s missed 47-yard field goal attempt and a lost fumble by quarterback Kirk Cousins.

After the Packers’ third touchdown, Cousins opened the Vikings’ third series with an incomplete pass. On the next play, Cook burst off left tackle, made rookie safety Darnell Savage whiff on a tackle attempt at the Minnesota 45, then outran the rest of the defense to the right corner of the end zone.

“DC always shows up,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “He’s a guy that can take it any given time, and you want to be there for him on the outside, as far as blocking and taking care of your man.”

Cook finished with 154 yards on 20 carries, and also caught three passes for 37 yards as the Vikings rallied. They were within 21-16 when Cousins threw an interception in the end zone on first down from the Packers’ 8 yard line with just over five minutes remaining.

“It was hard to settle in to a hostile environment,” said Cook, who ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening 28-12 victory over Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. “We knew what we were coming into, tried to prepare as well we could, but you know you can never replicate the game. I was just trying to find my rhythm. We found it, but they jumped us on pretty early.”

Cook was called for offensive pass interference on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, negating the TD and forcing the Vikings to settle for a field goal that cut the lead to 21-10 at the half. Cook was unaware that he had been called for the penalty.

“I didn’t even know it was on me,” he said. “I can’t describe it.”

Al Riveron, senior vice president of officiating, said in a statement after the game that the play was reviewed in New York because it was a touchdown and “we saw clear and obvious visual evidence that No. 33 significantly hinders the opponent while the ball is still in the air.”

The penalty against Cook was one of three offensive pass interference calls against the Vikings. Diggs was flagged in the closing seconds of the first half and Adam Thielen in the third quarter.

Minnesota was penalized eight times for 100 yards, which Cook said needs to be addressed.

“We’ve just got to clean up the little things. Penalties hurt us a lot today. Self-inflicted wounds hurt us today,” he said. “When you come into an environment like this, you’ve got to limit those things. And, I think we didn’t limit them as much as we should. That’s the thing that we’ve got to back and look in the mirror and clean those things up. I think this week in practice we should emphasize that a lot on the offensive side.”