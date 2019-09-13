Kirk Cousins can walk out the front door of his home in Inver Grove Heights, and on his block, can run into Vikings fans and Packers fans alike, most of whom have something to say heading into Sunday’s pivotal matchup at Lambeau Field.

“It’s truly is a border battle,” said Cousins, who got his first taste of it last season. “It really has the feel of a college rivalry where it’s very personal. You might have neighbors down the street that are Packers fans and vice versa. That makes it special.”

“It reminds me of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry where it was family against family and brother against brother a little bit,” Cousins added. “That’s the feel of it here, too.”

It gets revved up even more when both teams are good, something coach Mike Zimmer realized from the moment he took over in the Twin Cities.

“When I first got here this was a team we had to beat every time in order to get to the top of the division, and I don’t think that’s changed,” said Zimmer, who is 5-4-1 against the Packers in his head coaching career. “I think I’ve had to learn throughout the six years or whatever how big the fans treat this. We always pretty much approach it the same way. They are a really good football team, and in order for us to do what we have to do we need to beat him.”

The Vikings are 54-60-3 all time against the Packers. They went 1-0-1 last season with the tie coming thanks in large part to a massive meltdown from rookie kicker Daniel Carlson.

“I remember every play about that game,” Cousins said, rifling through even the most minor details. “Hopefully we can go in there and come out with a win this time.”

Both teams are 1-0 heading into the Week 2 matchup, and while the winner will be in the driver’s seat as far as the NFC North goes, running back Dalvin Cook tried his best not to play into the narrative.

“We know the tradition of the game,” Cook said, downplaying bad blood. “It’s just like any other game we want to win.”

Aside from the impact on the standings, wide receiver Stefon Diggs emphasized that a win could go a long way in establishing an identity for this season.

“We try to say it’s like any other game,” Diggs said, smiling to himself almost like if he didn’t even believe the words coming out of his mouth. “We know what it is.”



