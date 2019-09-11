ALEXANDRIA -- It sure wasn’t easy, but it was a statement.

The Bemidji High School football team needed every inch it could get Friday night in Alexandria, and a gut-check finish resulted in a 28-26 win over the Cardinals.

“Tonight, (we) were able to go into Alexandria and make one more play than they did,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “That’s a great feeling, and I’m really proud of the kids for that. We put ourselves in a good situation, but we have a lot of football left.”

The Lumberjacks (3-0) are now alone atop the Section 8-5A field, sitting in the driver’s seat to making sure the section tournament runs through Bemidji.

“If we can get the 1 seed, they’ve got to come to Bemidji and beat us. And we’re pretty tough there,” Hendricks said. “… We’ve got a lot of football to play, so I’m not going to worry about that, but we’re one step up. That feels really good.”

The win was clinched in the closing minutes, as the Cardinals (2-1) rushed down the field when faced with a 28-20 deficit. They got the touchdown they needed -- an 18-yard pass from Matthew Carlsen to Cody Branson, but the ensuing 2-point attempt was no good.

Brandon Lussier recovered the onside kick with 1 minute, 18 seconds to play, and Will Falldorf rushed for a first down to ice the game away.

“We were underrated and no one expected us to win this game,” junior James Williams said. “And that’s what we did.”

BHS made an opening-drive statement by marching 71 yards over 13 plays. The Jacks converted two fourth downs and another third-and-17, and Will Falldorf’s 2-yard score on an outside pitch put Bemidji ahead 7-0.

BHS had more to like from there. The Lumberjacks forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing Alexandria drive and added a takeaway on Reid Colley’s tipped pass and acrobatic diving interception. The pick placed Bemidji deep in Cardinal territory, and Brett Tharaldson capitalized with a keeper on a fourth-and-goal touchdown from the 4.

More turnovers followed, as the two sides combined for takeaways on the next three drives, but nobody made it hurt with a score before halftime.

But the Cardinals came out with authority in the second half. They matched Bemidji’s opening 13-play, 71-yard drive with one of their own for their first score, forced a three-and-out and tied the game at 14-all on their following drive.

Still, BHS nickel-and-dimed their way back into the lead with short rushes that moved the chains. Most of the work went to Falldorf up the middle and Williams on pitches to the outside, which aided the Jacks in sustaining drives.

“I love it,” Williams said of the rushing attack. “It’s my blockers and my teammates who help me do that.”

BHS went ahead on a 6-yard Falldorf rush early in the fourth, and Tharaldson punched one in from the 12 on another quarterback keeper.

Nolan Morical scored again for Alexandria with 4:31 remaining, bringing the score within 28-20 after a missed point-after attempt.

The Lumberjack offense went three-and-out on its next drive, and the Cardinals took advantage with a touchdown, but they didn’t get the 2-point conversion to match.

Through the dramatics, Bemidji escaped a winner.

“It was huge because now we’re (in position) to have home field advantage,” Williams said. “We’ll be ready for them when sections come.”

Bemidji is back on the road for a 7 p.m. meeting against Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday, Sept. 20, in Sartell.

Bemidji 28, Alexandria 26

BHS 7 7 0 14 -- 28

ALX 0 0 14 12 -- 26

First quarter: BHS TD, Falldorf 2-yard rush, 7-0 BHS.

Second quarter: BHS TD, Tharaldson 4-yard rush, 14-0 BHS.

Third quarter: ALX TD, Hoskins 14-yard catch, 14-7 BHS; ALX TD, Morical 18-yard rush, 14-14.

Fourth quarter: BHS TD, Falldorf 6-yard rush, (2-pt. try no good) 20-14; BHS TD, Tharaldson 9-yard rush (Williams 2-pt. rush), 28-14; ALX TD, Morical 2-yard rush, 28-20; ALX TD, Branson 18-yard catch (2-pt. try no good) 28-26.