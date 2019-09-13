EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has seen plenty in his quarter century in the NFL, so he’s not going to let a depleted secondary bother him.

Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 13, ruled cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay, and cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) is doubtful. The Vikings already have been without cornerback Holton Hill, who will serve the second game of an eight-game NFL suspension.

“I feel good,’’ Zimmer said. “This isn’t the first time we’ve had some (defensive backs) hurt, so we’ll go out and play well.’’

The Vikings also listed as questionable guard Pat Elflein (knee), linebacker Ben Gedeon (groin) and cornerback Mark Fields (groin). Fields, who was a full practice participant Friday after being limited Thursday, said he will be available to play Sunday.

After not practicing Wednesday, Elflein was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Gedeon was limited Friday after not being listed on the injury report, so he apparently was hurt in the workout.

Alexander suffered a dislocated elbow late in the first half of Sunday’s 28-12 win over Atlanta in the opener. Hughes hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL and other ligament damage in Week 6 last year as a rookie. He was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the past two weeks.

Alexander was replaced for the second half against the Falcons by safety Jayron Kearse. Kearse again is in line to man the spot.

“It’s no different whether you know you’re going to play (before the game) or you don’t,’’ Kearse said. “You’ve got to come out there and play.’’

The Vikings might need their young cornerbacks to do the same. Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes are the starters on the outside, and next in line are Kris Boyd, Fields and Nate Meadors, all rookies.

“They’ve got to step up,’’ Rhodes said. “This is the game of football, and you’ve got to step up when somebody is down.’’

Against the Falcons, Boyd got in for 15 plays. He again could see some action on defense.

“You’ve got to be able to play a role at all times, and always be prepared when you’re number is called,’’ Boyd said.

Boyd is a seventh-round pick and Fields and Meadors were undrafted. To help provide depth, Meadors was elevated from the practice squad on Tuesday after the Vikings put wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

Hollins' mad dash

After Doctson got hurt in practice Wednesday, it was a whirlwind to get another wide receiver to Minnesota in time for Thursday’s practice.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Alexander Hollins was added to the practice squad to replace Meadors, who took Doctson’s spot on the 53-man roster.

Hollins said he got a call about 5 p.m. Wednesday telling him to rush to the Twin Cities. Hollins, who is from Yazoo City, Miss., was visiting a friend at Eastern Illinois, where had played in college.

“It took me about 10 minutes to pack and I was on the road to Chicago,’’ Hollins said of the 2-hour drive from Charleston, Ill.

Hollins got up in the wee hours of Thursday morning to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight. He arrived with one small piece of luggage.

“It just the small bag I was visiting my friend with,’’ Hollins said. “I’m going to have my sister mail me some clothes.’’

Hollins, who was with Vikings throughout the preseason, is hoping to stick around for a while. He’s one of three receivers on the practice squad, joining rookies Dillon Mitchell and Davion Davis.

Minnesota has just four receivers on the 53-man roster. Hollins hopes the practice squad guys will get a chance to possibly get a fifth spot.

“We’re all just going to be grinding,’’ Hollins said. “We’ll see if they call one of us up.”

Briefly

Packers right guard Billy Turner, a Shoreview native, will go against the Vikings for the first time as a starter. Turner’s father, Maurice Turner, played for Minnesota from 1984-85. Turner made his NFL debut against the Vikings in December 2014, playing special teams for Miami.