MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings rookie Daniel Carlson nervously trotted onto the field on Sep. 16, 2018 and stared down a 35-yard field goal that pretty much everybody at Lambeau Field assumed he was going to miss.

Having already missed twice in the game, Carlson had a chance to atone for his gaffes in overtime and lift the Vikings to a comeback victory over the rival Packers.

As if on cue, he missed that one, too. He pushed it wide right — not wide left, like some of the most painful Vikings misses of the past — and immediately keeled over like he was going to throw up. The game ended in a 29-29 tie.

Elsewhere, longtime NFL kicker Ryan Longwell was tuned in, and after watching the meltdown, he felt compelled to offer his services. As one of the most accurate kickers in Vikings franchise history, Longwell knew he could help Carlson, if the Vikings would let him.

“I texted a few people in the front office and said, ‘This is entirely fixable. I’m more than willing to help. We can do it all under the radar,’” Longwell said. “That obviously went nowhere.”

It was too late for Carlson. He got cut the next day, and the Vikings signed veteran kicker Dan Bailey to clean up the mess they unknowingly helped make.

As the Vikings prepare to return to Lambeau Field for a noon Sunday rematch, exactly 364 days after Carlson’s overtime miss, much has changed. For the first time in coach Mike Zimmer’s tenure, the franchise finally is placing an emphasis on the minor details of the kicking game.

Aside from bringing in Bailey, 31, the fourth most accurate kicker in NFL history, the Vikings hired former NFL kicker Nate Kaeding as a kicking coach, and worked ad nauseam throughout training camp to find the right snap-hold-kick combination.

“I didn’t worry too much about it for awhile there,” Zimmer said. “It’s become an issue, so we’re trying to fix the issue.”

There’s no doubt Zimmer has played a role in that issue, and he even admitted in training camp that he needs to “have more patience” with his kickers. That said, he also gets credit for being proactive in this scenario, and in turn, trying to exorcise some demons that date back to 1999.

“Everyone talks about the kicking curse here,” Bailey, a nine-year veteran, said with a smile. “I love that type of pressure. If I didn’t love it, I wouldn’t have lasted in the league for this long.”

But Bailey ultimately downplayed the curse, and emphasized that at the end of the day it’s on him to put it through the uprights.

It raises the question: Is there really a kicking curse in the Twin Cities? Or has it simply been a self-fulfilling prophecy from a franchise that hasn’t invested in that part of the game?

“It’s obvious to everybody in the world when a guy misses a kick,” Longwell said. “Unfortunately for the Vikings, over the past six years or so, they haven’t been able to deal with a missed kick. It ends up turning into Armageddon.”

“As much as it has to do with the kicker, the ability to flat line and come back and make the next kick has to do with everybody in the organization,” Longwell added. “There are a lot of things that go into the end result of a missed kick on the field.”

‘It doesn't always work out’

For as long as he lives, veteran kicker Blair Walsh will be the guy who missed a 27-yard field goal in the playoffs that turned a surefire win for the Vikings into a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Seahawks.

Nothing was wrong with the operation on that particular day. He simply choked.

In hindsight, it’s easier to blame that Walsh miss on the kicking curse in the Twin Cities because, at the very least, it provides some sort of explanation for how he missed the chip shot.

That’s an oversimplification, of course, as Walsh is the only person to blame, and his struggles should have no carryover effect on the next guy.

If anything, what happened to veteran kicker Kai Forbath offers a better case study. He thrived with the Vikings after taking over for Walsh and still holds a slight edge on Longwell as the most accurate kicker in franchise history. He also made the most clutch kick in recent memory, a 53-yard field goal late in a playoff game against with the Saints, which ultimately was overshadowed by the Minnesota Miracle.

He might still be the Vikings’ kicker had it not been for his struggles with extra points, which miffed Zimmer to no end, and motivated the Vikings to pick up Carlson in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

Still, the selection of Carlson illustrates a problem that has plagued a handful of teams, including the Vikings, as of late.

“That impulse to go out and find a new guy and assume it’s going to work out is a dangerous, dangerous thing,” Longwell said. “You get a lot of teams that do that and try to go with the quick fix, or try to get cheaper, or try to get younger, and it doesn’t always work out.”

In the words of former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who serves an analyst for CBS Sports, the teams that have struggled to find kickers as of late have more or less done it to themselves.

“There are so many teams that think it’s an easy position to fill,” Feely said. “They feel like, ‘Oh, we can just go out and find somebody else.’ Those are usually the teams that end up in bad situations.”

‘Victim of our own success’

Nothing showcases the overall improvement of kickers over the years quite like Jan Stenerud’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As the first pure kicker ever enshrined, Stenerud converted 66.8 percent of his field goals, though he kicked in rather poor field conditions for his entire career.

To put that in perspective, longtime Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the NFL record with a career accuracy average of 90.2 percent, and the league average last year was 84.7 percent. As good as Tucker has been for the past decade, if he ever had a year in which he only made 66.8 percent of field goals, he would be released without a second thought.

Essentially, every time a kicker steps onto the field now, he does so knowing a missed kick is a lightning rod for criticism, and in some cases, could even cost him his job.

“It’s kind of like we’re a victim of our own success,” Bailey said. “Looking back 20 or 30 years ago, if a guy hit 80 percent of his field goals, he was going to the Pro Bowl. Now, if a guy hits 85 or 90 percent of his field goals, that’s not a very good year.”

That has made it even harder for younger guys to solidify their spot.

If a veteran, like Bailey, struggles in a game, he typically has a body of work to fall back on. If an up-and-comer, like Carlson, or project kicker Kaare Vedvik, struggles in a game, he rarely makes it to the next week.

“Nobody has any patience anymore,” Feely said. “You look at the Vikings and that’s a perfect example. They spend a fifth-round pick on Carlson, and he misses a few kicks, and they panic, and they bail on him. Then they panic again in training camp, and they spend another fifth-round pick on Vedvik, and then they bail on him, too.”

As much as Bailey oozes with confidence, he knows he could be next if he doesn’t perform up to his potential.

“I think teams are starting to understand how much of a weapon it is and are starting to put more of an emphasis on trying to find a guy that can be a weapon,” Bailey said. “It’s not a bad thing. There’s some rhetoric that comes along with that that we have to deal with. But I would rather have it this way. It keeps the bar high.”

‘Been there, done that’

Given the maligned history at the position, it’s shocking that it has taken the Vikings this long to hire a kicking coach. Even more shocking is the fact that they are in the vast minority of NFL teams that have actually done it.

“It is strange,” Bailey said. “It could be a part of the culture with this position. It’s never had a position coach in the past, so I think a lot of teams have kind of stuck with that. I do think the game is changing as far as that goes.”

As for Kaeding, who the Vikings declined to make available for this story, he drops by whenever his full-time job allows it. He helps run meetings and is vocal during practices when he’s around. He also communicates with the specialists via FaceTime when he’s not around, according to special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf, which allows him to offer advice from afar.

“It’s been real positive,” Bailey said. “He’s been there and done that as far as the kicking goes. Just another set of eyes that’s really astute to the details and what it takes and the overall intricacies of the kicking motion. That’s one thing that some other teams don’t have, so it’s definitely an advantage for us.”

Longwell and Feely agreed that it’s only a matter of time before every team has a kicking coach.

“It’s shortsighted for sure to not have a guy like that because I’d say a majority of special teams coordinators only have a very fundamental knowledge base about kicking,” Feely said. “They just let the kickers go do their thing. They aren’t out there coaching technique. They aren’t really doing anything. They just focus on the things the kicker tells them to focus on.”

But, as a veteran, there isn’t much that Bailey doesn’t know at this point in his career, and if he’s struggling, chances are Kaeding isn’t going to be able to fix it simply with his words.

That said, Kaeding can be a conduit to the rest of the coaching staff in that scenario, providing additional perspective that may prevent rash decisions, like, say, cutting someone after one bad game.

“They probably didn’t have enough patience with Carlson and didn’t have someone that could help him work through that struggle,” Feely said. “Just having someone who can sit down with him and empathize with what he’s going through is of tremendous value. As a coaching staff, it’s important to have someone that understands those things, and nobody can really do that except for a guy that’s actually done it.”

As for Carlson, he’s landed on his feet quite nicely since his release nearly a year ago. He has made 17 of 18 field goals for the Raiders, and looks very much like the talent everybody knew he could be all along.

“All he had to do was be removed from that situation — and look at him now,” Longwell said. “You always knew that guy was going to be a great kicker in the NFL. You hate for him to have to go through something like that. It turned out to be the biggest blessing possible, because now he’s in a great situation.”

And in a roundabout way, so are the Vikings.