BEMIDJI -- Thursday’s home opener was delayed 30 minutes by lightning, but the Bemidji State football team showed up right on time.

The Beavers scored early and often to ease their way to a rainy 52-7 win over the University of Mary at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“We played a lot better than week one,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “I think offensively, just being able to run the ball, that opens up a lot of the play action stuff down the field.”

Offensive penalties hurt the Beavers early in the second quarter, but the “Gang Green” defense and the special teams unit bailed them out. BSU hung 21 points on the Marauders in a span of 2 minutes, 16 seconds, thanks to three straight turnovers, giving the home side a comfortable 35-0 halftime lead.

“It happened so fast,” Bolte said. “I think that took the sails out of the Marauders pretty quick.”

Senior Jared Henning started at quarterback for the Beavers, passing for four touchdowns and 191 yards.

“I thought Jared Henning may have played his best college game,” Bolte said.

Week-one starter Brandon Alt missed Thursday’s game due to injury. Bolte didn’t specify the nature of the injury but believes it occurred during last week’s win at Northern State. Alt tore his ACL two games into the 2018 season.

Jalen Frye and Sherrod Kpahn each finished with 93 yards on the ground, and Kpahn scored the game’s lone rushing touchdown. Tight end Bryce Duffy was on the receiving end of two touchdowns, catching three passes for 56 yards.

Henning and the Beaver offense operated without a hitch on its first drive. Kpahn punched it in from 2 yards out for the game’s first touchdown midway through the first quarter.

The defense forced another 3-and-out and the offense continued to work like a well-oiled machine. Henning zipped a neatly-placed pass to Duffy for a 15-yard score and a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Penalties erased several big plays for Bemidji State in the second quarter, including a 63-yard bomb to Shawn Steffan that was brought back by an ineligible man downfield flag. But three turnovers resulted in three touchdowns in less than three minutes with the offense barely needing to lift a finger.

Matt Gross recovered a Mary fumble on a botched punt return for the first takeaway. Duffy came down with his second touchdown of the game one play later on a 30-yard reception.

Michael Junker jumped a route only three plays into the ensuing Marauders drive and sprinted 38 yards to the end zone for the pick-six.

Mary quarterback Avery Gould fumbled on the first play of the team’s next drive and Gunnar Feldhage fell on it to, again, set BSU up with excellent field position. Jacob Anderson reeled in a 16-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive, capping the flurry of touchdowns with 6:45 to go in the half.

By that point, the game was all but over.

Brendan Beaulieu caught a 10-yard reception for Henning’s fourth touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter.

Mary finally got on the board in the closing minutes of the quarter, only for BSU redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Enright to answer with a highlight-reel 68-yard score to redshirt sophomore receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby. The touchdown was the first of both players’ careers.

“Dhel looked like a Madden character running around down there,” Bolte said.

Bemidji State will travel down Highway 2 for next week’s game at Minnesota Crookston on Saturday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is set for noon.

Bemidji State 52, U-Mary 7

UM 0 0 7 0 -- 7

BSU 14 21 7 10 -- 52

First Quarter

BSU-7:38, Kpahn 2-yd TD run (Hoffer kick good).

BSU-2:40, Duffy 15-yd TD pass from Henning (Hoffer kick good).

Second Quarter

BSU-9:01, Duffy 30-yd TD pass from Henning (Hoffer kick good).

BSU-7:10, Junker 38-yd interception return TD (Hoffer kick good).

BSU-6:45, Anderson 16-yd TD pass from Henning (Hoffer kick good).

Third Quarter

BSU-7:22, Beaulieu 10-yd TD pass from Henning (Hoffer kick good).

UM-1:19, Vecchi 40-yd TD pass from Nelson (Riggs kick good).

Fourth Quarter

BSU-14:40, Duncan-Busby 68-yd TD pass from Enright (Hoffer kick good).

BSU-2:00, Hoffer 19-yd field goal.