FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Gunner Olszewski has officially completed his journey from Bemidji State to the NFL.

Olszewski became the third Beaver to appear in an NFL game Sunday night when he took the field as a punt returner for the New England Patriots in their 33-3 season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The only other BSU products to see NFL action are tight end Brian Leonhardt, who played 16 games for Oakland and San Francisco from 2014-15, as well as running back Al Wolden, who suited up for three games with Chicago in 1987.

Olszewski assumed all punt return duties for the defending Super Bowl champions in place of longtime punt returner Julian Edelman. The former All-American cornerback’s abilities translated seamlessly to the NFL, as he returned two punts for 35 yards to go along with three fair catches. His 17.5 yards per return are the highest of any punt returner in the league with at least two returns so far during week one.

Olszewski’s first action on an NFL field began uneventfully with a fair catch in the first quarter, but he soon got the opportunity to show off his wheels.

The rookie from Alvin, Texas, picked up the first yardage of his NFL career on a 20-yard punt return late in the first quarter. The punt return was the longest of any in the NFL so far this season.

Gunner Olszewski picks up the first yardage of his NFL career on a 20-yard punt return. pic.twitter.com/t6S18Cp2wr — Austin Monteith (@amonteith92) September 9, 2019

He gained 15 yards on his second return of the night one quarter later, which earned him praise from NBC broadcasters Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

Gunner Olszewski gets a little love from Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on his second punt return of the night. pic.twitter.com/bbptbfTbZl — Austin Monteith (@amonteith92) September 9, 2019

New England also converted Olszewski to play wide receiver, where he lined up at for the team’s final offensive snap of the game. Olszewski also appeared on the kickoff coverage team.

Olszewski, who donned the No. 80 for his regular-season debut, will hope his performance Sunday is enough to keep another No. 80 -- Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown -- from replacing him on the team’s roster. Brown signed with New England on Saturday after Oakland released the wideout at his request earlier in the day.

If the Patriots’ roster moves shake out well for Olszewski, he’ll travel with the team to Miami for their week-two matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 15.