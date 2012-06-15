FRESNO, Calif. -- The Minnesota Gophers were in complete self-destruction mode against Fresno State on their last-ditch fourth down drive Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bulldog Stadium. After losing three fumbles in the game, Minnesota quarterbacks fumbled two snaps but recovered both.

The last miscue forced a fourth down and 12 from Fresno State’s 20. Instead of trying to eek out a first down, Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan threw a stunning touchdown to Chris Autman-Bell, who somehow got a foot down in the corner of the end zone to force overtime.

In overtime another category of Minnesota blunders — penalties — kept alive Fresno State drive and they scored a go-ahed touchdown on the next play. It was the third time a penalty against Minnesota led to a Bulldogs score.

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan’s 4-yard touchdown run forced a second overtime.

Michael Lantz made a 37-yard field goal to make it 38-35 in the second extra session, then Antoine Winfield Jr.’s interception in the end zone sealed the game. It was a near carbon copy of Winfield’s game-saving interception in the U’s win over Fresno State at TCF Bank Stadium last year.

Earlier in the game, an emergency siren blared within the stadium as Fresno State scored a two-point conversion to add to their third-quarter surge. The screeching sound was tardy. Minnesota’s play had been alarming since late in the second quarter.

A combination of turnovers, brutally timed penalties and porous defense allowed Fresno State to score 18 unanswered points to take a 14-3 deficit to a 21-14 lead. A late holding call on Gophers safety Jordan Howden kept the Bulldogs’ drive alive.

Minnesota responded with a 15-play touchdown drive tied the game at 21-21, but another alarming fumble on a punt return — the U’s third of the game — allowed Fresno State to take a 28-21 lead.

Needing a touchdown, the Gophers fumbled twice but recover both. The last one set up a fourth and 13 from Fresno’s 20 with 52 seconds left.

Morgan threw a 20-yard fade route into the corner of the end zone and connected with Autman-Bell for a wild touchdown and tying extra point with 46 seconds left.

The Gophers led 14-10 at the half, but had allowed Fresno State to get back in the game late in the second quarter.

Minnesota’s defense had sacks on consecutive downs from Chris Williamson and Sam Renner to push the Bulldogs back for a third down and 22. Fresno State had an 11-yard completion and were going to punt until U defensive end Tai’yon Devers was called for facemasking penalty 30 yards away from the play to extend the home team a lifeline.

Fresno State scored their first touchdown of the game touchdown two plays later, and the crowd woke up with the new vibe.

Fresno State’s first drive of the second half was extended by a Gophers penalty and they went on to score, adding a 30-yard field goal nine plays later.

On the opening drive, the Gophers offense marched 75 yards , with Morgan a perfect 4 for 4 passing for 51 yards. It was capped with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman and a 7-0 lead.

The U’s defense gave up 46 yards on the next drive but stiffened and forced a 51-yard field goal that was missed wide left.

Minnesota looked poised to score on the next drive, getting down to Fresno State’s 26 before Mo Ibrahim was stripped of the ball and Wylan Free recovered.

Cesar Silva’s 48-yard field goal put Fresno State on the board early in the second quarter and Minnesota responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive. Rodney Smith had a a 1-yard touchdown run for a 14-3 lead.