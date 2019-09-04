EAGAN, Minn. -- Meet the new captains, same as the old captains.

Vikings players said Friday that the captains for the 2019 season, just like last year, are quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Kyle Rudolph, tackle Riley Reiff, linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Everson Griffen and nose tackle Linval Joseph.

“I feel pretty good about another opportunity to be a captain,” said Joseph, who will begin his 10th season in Sunday’s opener against Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. “It took nine years to become one for the first time. … It’s nice to help out the young guys and help them become men.”

Barr, entering his sixth season, also was a captain last year for the first time.

“I’m just going to continue to go out there and do what I can to help the team,” Barr said. “Lead by example and be vocal and do the right things.”

Joseph ready

Joseph said last month he’s “way stronger” following offseason shoulder surgery.

“Everything feels good,” he said. “I can’t wait to show what I have.”

Joseph was not a full participant in practice during the spring or for much of training camp. He finally was cleared to go after the second exhibition game, but ended up not playing at all in the preseason.

“It a great road to recovery, and I can’t wait for Sunday,” he said.

Joseph had an injury-riddled 2018 season and his streak ended after making two straight Pro Bowls. When the Pro Bowl is next played, he’s hoping instead to be getting ready for Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

“The Pro Bowl, that’s a great place,” said Joseph, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants after the 2011 season. “But hopefully I can do my job and we can go to the Super Bowl. The ultimate goal is to go to the Super Bowl.”

Briefly